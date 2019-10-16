Log in
TradingView Launches Real-time Thailand Futures Exchange Data

10/16/2019 | 12:06am EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TradingView Inc., an online financial platform, today announced the addition of Thailand Futures Exchange (TFEX) data in real-time to all registered users. Coverage of available products on SET50 Index Futures, SET50 Index Options, Single Stock Futures, Gold Futures, Gold-D, Interest Rate Futures, USD Futures, Sector Index Futures, and Rubber Futures will be included in the release. The update allows TradingView users and visitors to gather comprehensive market coverage for Thailand's largest futures market.

In 2017, TradingView introduced Thailand's localized platform th.tradingview.com for the Thai community and with the help of local partnerships and exchanges. In less than two years, the platform has grown to over 180,000 monthly active traders and investors, adding to the rising tide of over 10 million TradingView users globally.

The launch furthers TradingView's global mission to make data, charting, investment tools free and readily available to the trader and investor ecosystem. "Traders benefit significantly from the accessibility of real-time data, and this is yet another step the company is taking to help traders progress in their journey towards professional-grade investors," commented Utis Jamnongsatr, TradingView Growth Director in Thailand.

About TradingView

TradingView is one of the largest and most active trading communities globally serving over 10 million traders worldwide. Designed to provide a Bloomberg-like experience to non-professional traders, users have free access to top-notch charting and analysis, publish trading ideas and discuss markets in real-time. Headquartered in London, with offices in New York, and regional representatives in over 25 countries, TradingView's network covers more than 50 markets globally.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tradingview-launches-real-time-thailand-futures-exchange-data-300939299.html

SOURCE TradingView, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
