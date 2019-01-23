Log in
Tradition Energy : Helps The City of Green Bay Reduce Natural Gas Costs

01/23/2019 | 11:20am EST

Tradition Energy, the nation’s largest and most experienced energy management and procurement advisor, recently helped the City of Green Bay, Wisconsin, reduce its natural gas costs by approximately 20% for more than 50 of its facilities.

The City of Green Bay utilized a cooperative purchasing contract – available through U.S. Communities (now part of OMNIA Partners, Public Sector) – to execute the natural gas agreement after several rounds of competitive pricing from the top natural gas suppliers in the Wisconsin market. Tradition Energy is the exclusive energy consulting and management supplier to the participants in the U.S. Communities Government Purchasing Alliance.

“We are proud to advise the City of Green Bay on its natural gas purchasing,” said Alan Kurzer, CEO, Tradition Energy. “Through our team’s hard work, the City of Green Bay is expected to substantially reduce its natural gas costs and achieve budget stability in a volatile energy market.”

Tradition’s vast experience managing energy for more than 350 local government and non-profit clients, totaling over 15.1 billion in kilowatt hours in usage, will continue to benefit the City of Green Bay as future electricity and natural gas opportunities are identified.

About Tradition Energy

Tradition Energy is the nation’s largest and most experienced energy risk management and procurement advisor, serving more than 1,200 commercial, industrial and governmental clients ranging from Fortune 500 global companies to medium-sized businesses to local municipalities. Tradition Energy is part of the Tradition Group, a leading global institutional broker of financial and commodity products. Tradition employs over 2,300 people in 28 countries around the world and is publicly listed on the Swiss stock exchange (CFT). www.TraditionEnergy.com


© Business Wire 2019
