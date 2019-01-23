Tradition Energy : Helps The City of Green Bay Reduce Natural Gas Costs

Tradition Energy, the nation’s largest and most experienced energy management and procurement advisor, recently helped the City of Green Bay, Wisconsin, reduce its natural gas costs by approximately 20% for more than 50 of its facilities.

The City of Green Bay utilized a cooperative purchasing contract – available through U.S. Communities (now part of OMNIA Partners, Public Sector) – to execute the natural gas agreement after several rounds of competitive pricing from the top natural gas suppliers in the Wisconsin market. Tradition Energy is the exclusive energy consulting and management supplier to the participants in the U.S. Communities Government Purchasing Alliance.

“We are proud to advise the City of Green Bay on its natural gas purchasing,” said Alan Kurzer, CEO, Tradition Energy. “Through our team’s hard work, the City of Green Bay is expected to substantially reduce its natural gas costs and achieve budget stability in a volatile energy market.”

Tradition’s vast experience managing energy for more than 350 local government and non-profit clients, totaling over 15.1 billion in kilowatt hours in usage, will continue to benefit the City of Green Bay as future electricity and natural gas opportunities are identified.

