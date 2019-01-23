Tradition Energy : Helps The City of Green Bay Reduce Natural Gas Costs

Tradition Energy, the nation’s largest and most experienced energy
management and procurement advisor, recently helped the City of Green
Bay, Wisconsin, reduce its natural gas costs by approximately 20% for
more than 50 of its facilities.
The City of Green Bay utilized a cooperative purchasing contract –
available through U.S. Communities (now part of OMNIA Partners, Public
Sector) – to execute the natural gas agreement after several rounds of
competitive pricing from the top natural gas suppliers in the Wisconsin
market. Tradition Energy is the exclusive energy consulting and
management supplier to the participants in the U.S. Communities
Government Purchasing Alliance.
“We are proud to advise the City of Green Bay on its natural gas
purchasing,” said Alan Kurzer, CEO, Tradition Energy. “Through our
team’s hard work, the City of Green Bay is expected to substantially
reduce its natural gas costs and achieve budget stability in a volatile
energy market.”
Tradition’s vast experience managing energy for more than 350 local
government and non-profit clients, totaling over 15.1 billion in
kilowatt hours in usage, will continue to benefit the City of Green Bay
as future electricity and natural gas opportunities are identified.
About Tradition Energy
Tradition Energy is the nation’s largest and most experienced energy
risk management and procurement advisor, serving more than 1,200
commercial, industrial and governmental clients ranging from Fortune 500
global companies to medium-sized businesses to local municipalities.
Tradition Energy is part of the Tradition Group, a leading global
institutional broker of financial and commodity products. Tradition
employs over 2,300 people in 28 countries around the world and is
publicly listed on the Swiss stock exchange (CFT). www.TraditionEnergy.com
