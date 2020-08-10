Log in
Traffic Jam Events, LLC

08/10/2020 | 05:59pm EDT
Traffic Jam Events, LLC
Last Updated: August 10, 2020
Case Status:
Pending
In the Matter of Traffic Jam Events, LLC, a limited liability company, and David J. Jeansonne II, individually and as an Officer of Traffic Jam Events, LLC.
FTC Matter/File Number:

X200041

Docket Number:

9395

Case Summary

The Federal Trade Commission took action to halt a scheme that allegedly deceived consumers with mailers supposedly directing them how to obtain federal COVID-19 stimulus benefits, which instead lured them to a used car sale.

The mailers sent by Traffic Jam Events, LLC and its owner, David J. Jeansonne II, were labeled 'IMPORTANT COVID-19 STIMULUS DOCUMENTS' and directed consumers to 'relief headquarters' to 'claim these stimulus incentives,' the FTC alleged in its lawsuit against the company and Jeansonne.

Case Timeline

Disclaimer

Federal Trade Commission published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 21:58:06 UTC
