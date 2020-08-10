Last Updated: August 10, 2020

In the Matter of Traffic Jam Events, LLC, a limited liability company, and David J. Jeansonne II, individually and as an Officer of Traffic Jam Events, LLC.

The Federal Trade Commission took action to halt a scheme that allegedly deceived consumers with mailers supposedly directing them how to obtain federal COVID-19 stimulus benefits, which instead lured them to a used car sale.

The mailers sent by Traffic Jam Events, LLC and its owner, David J. Jeansonne II, were labeled 'IMPORTANT COVID-19 STIMULUS DOCUMENTS' and directed consumers to 'relief headquarters' to 'claim these stimulus incentives,' the FTC alleged in its lawsuit against the company and Jeansonne.