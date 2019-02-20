Traffic Technology Services, Inc. : Establishes Oregon DOT as First Statewide Vehicle-to-Infrastructure Service, Escalates Virginia DOT to Largest

Oregon DOT (ODOT) and information service provider Traffic Technology Services, Inc. (TTS) have made Oregon the first state to activate a statewide vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) service. Virginia DOT (VDOT) also supports the TTS service through its SmarterRoads portal and is the largest single data provider in North America. Both systems were launched to TTS customers in December 2018 and immediately began providing information to equipped vehicles.

The service, Personal Signal Assistant®, utilizes traffic control data received, processed, predicted, and provided to the driver through connected vehicle applications. The service operates at signalized intersections in North America and improves traffic flow by providing connected vehicle drivers real-time information to adjust speed for optimal travel time, safety, and fuel economy. TTS pioneered the service in 2016 and, as Audi’s supplier, released it concurrently with the first V2I connected vehicle application available to consumers, Audi connect® Traffic Light Information.

“This innovative approach for sharing information from traffic signals to vehicles represents the future of transportation. Communication between road infrastructure and vehicles will contribute to improved safety and efficiency for the users of the transportation system,” said ODOT systems operations and intelligence manager, Galen McGill.

Virginia DOT recently expanded V2I services in its northern district where Audi and TTS have their own established presence. More than 1,450 signals are available, which will grow to potentially 3,000 signals across the state. TTS will continue helping VDOT expand V2I service throughout the state as more systems are added to the portal.

“VDOT’s collaboration with Audi, TTS, and other innovative companies leverages the Commonwealth’s data and vehicle-to-infrastructure communications, preparing us for more connected and automated vehicles on our roadways,” said Virginia Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “We are committed to improving safety, reducing congestion and exploring opportunities to partner with the private sector.”

TTS now supports DOTs in six states—Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Missouri, Oregon and Virginia—and the District of Columbia as they respond to consumers’ escalating demands for V2I technology and desire to improve traffic flow and safety.

TTS also continues innovative collaboration with Audi as they diversify and expand the resources available to transportation administrators and consumers for accomplishing those goals. Audi recently announced the release of another application, Green Light Optimized Speed Advisory (GLOSA), utilizing the TTS connectivity service.

“TTS is breaking barriers to expand our service across statewide systems,” said Thomas Bauer, TTS chief executive officer. “We are the first to bring vehicle-to-infrastructure services to consumers that support the new connected vehicle applications, such as Audi’s recently announced GLOSA application.”

“Audi is committed to moving America in many ways, including through the development of industry-leading connectivity and mobility solutions,” said Mark Del Rosso, president, Audi of America. “Not only do vehicle-to-infrastructure technologies like GLOSA benefit drivers today, they’re also the critical steps needed as we continue toward an automated future.”

