Traffic Technology Services, Inc. : Establishes Oregon DOT as First Statewide Vehicle-to-Infrastructure Service, Escalates Virginia DOT to Largest

Oregon DOT (ODOT) and information service provider Traffic Technology
Services, Inc. (TTS) have made Oregon the first state to activate a
statewide vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) service. Virginia DOT (VDOT)
also supports the TTS service through its SmarterRoads
portal and is the largest single data provider in North America.
Both systems were launched to TTS customers in December 2018 and
immediately began providing information to equipped vehicles.
The service, Personal Signal Assistant®, utilizes traffic control data
received, processed, predicted, and provided to the driver through
connected vehicle applications. The service operates at signalized
intersections in North America and improves traffic flow by providing
connected vehicle drivers real-time information to adjust speed for
optimal travel time, safety, and fuel economy. TTS pioneered the service
in 2016 and, as Audi’s supplier, released it concurrently with the first
V2I connected vehicle application available to consumers, Audi
connect® Traffic Light Information.
“This innovative approach for sharing information from traffic signals
to vehicles represents the future of transportation. Communication
between road infrastructure and vehicles will contribute to improved
safety and efficiency for the users of the transportation system,” said
ODOT systems operations and intelligence manager, Galen McGill.
Virginia DOT recently expanded V2I services in its northern district
where Audi and TTS have their own established presence. More than 1,450
signals are available, which will grow to potentially 3,000 signals
across the state. TTS will continue helping VDOT expand V2I service
throughout the state as more systems are added to the portal.
“VDOT’s collaboration with Audi, TTS, and other innovative companies
leverages the Commonwealth’s data and vehicle-to-infrastructure
communications, preparing us for more connected and automated vehicles
on our roadways,” said Virginia Secretary of Transportation Shannon
Valentine. “We are committed to improving safety, reducing congestion
and exploring opportunities to partner with the private sector.”
TTS now supports DOTs in six states—Colorado, Florida, Indiana,
Missouri, Oregon and Virginia—and the District of Columbia as they
respond to consumers’ escalating demands for V2I technology and desire
to improve traffic flow and safety.
TTS also continues innovative collaboration with Audi as they diversify
and expand the resources available to transportation administrators and
consumers for accomplishing those goals. Audi recently announced the
release of another application, Green
Light Optimized Speed Advisory (GLOSA), utilizing the TTS
connectivity service.
“TTS is breaking barriers to expand our service across statewide
systems,” said Thomas Bauer, TTS chief executive officer. “We are the
first to bring vehicle-to-infrastructure services to consumers that
support the new connected vehicle applications, such as Audi’s recently
announced GLOSA application.”
“Audi is committed to moving America in many ways, including through the
development of industry-leading connectivity and mobility solutions,”
said Mark Del Rosso, president, Audi of America. “Not only do
vehicle-to-infrastructure technologies like GLOSA benefit drivers today,
they’re also the critical steps needed as we continue toward an
automated future.”
About Traffic Technology Services, Inc.
TTS is a technology company and information service provider for
connected vehicle applications. The Personal Signal Assistant®
cloud-based solution, patented prediction process, industry standard
definitions, and comprehensive deployment allows for immediate
vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) integration and applications. TTS is
based in Beaverton, Oregon; TTS Europe GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary,
is headquartered in Munich, Germany. For more information, visit www.traffictechservices.com.
