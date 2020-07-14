Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tragedies at Clarksburg VA Hospital must never happen again

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

JULY 14, 2020

[CHARLESTON, W.VA.] United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) International President Cecil E. Roberts, a Vietnam combat veteran and Chair of the AFL-CIO's Veterans Committee, issued the following statement today:

'The admission by a former nursing assistant that she murdered patients under her care at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Clarksburg, W.Va., is shocking and beyond comprehension. We grieve for all those lost, and we send our prayers to their families. While justice may finally be coming in this case, nothing can bring back their loved ones.

'The Department of Veterans Affairs must get to the bottom of how this could happen, and establish protocols so that it can never happen again. I am very concerned that funding for our veterans' health care system, including the VA hospitals, has continued to face cuts from Washington politicians at the same time that thousands of Vietnam veterans need health care the most.

'I urge West Virginia's congressional delegation to demand Congress restore adequate funding for America's veterans. They put their lives on the line for all of us. For them to be subject to unspeakable tragedies like this is unacceptable.'

###

Disclaimer

UMWA - United Mine Workers of America published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 21:45:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pJOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL : Launches New Digital Food Safety Compliance Solution
PU
05:59pTC ENERGY : to issue second quarter results July 30
AQ
05:58pModerna's Covid-19 Vaccine Moves to Bigger Study -- Update
DJ
05:57pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Mohawk Industries, Inc. Investors (MHK)
BU
05:57pSUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
BU
05:56pGALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : Derivatives on CO2 licences
PU
05:55pSan Luis Obispo County energizes first solar projects on path to reduce energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions
GL
05:53pModerna Phase 1 results show coronavirus vaccine safe, induces immune response
RE
05:53pAMERICA MÓVIL B DE C : Movil Net Profit Rises in Second Quarter
DJ
05:52pILOOKABOUT : ILA Announces Results for Q1 2020 Ended March 31, 2020
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAIDU, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to soon end audit deal underpinning Chinese listings in U.S. -of..
2Hedge fund manager Singh calls Trump's handling of coronavirus 'an incredible gift'
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : UK to purge Huawei from 5G by end of 2027, siding with Trump over China
4COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK AG : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
5ANTOFAGASTA PLC : Copper retreats from 2-year high as U.S.-China tension flares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group