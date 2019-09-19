Log in
Train to Christmas Town : book sequel keeps it in the family

09/19/2019 | 03:25pm EDT

HOOD RIVER, Ore., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming seven years after the release of the original book, "The Train to Christmas Town", the sequel titled "All Aboard the Train to Christmas Town" is an all new book about another family taking their annual holiday train ride with the focus this time on a brother struggling with the attention a new baby sister is getting.

Santa enjoying cookies and hot cocoa while reading the Train to Christmas Town book.

The author, Peggy Ellis, who has degrees in Special Education and enjoyed a long career as a teacher, was selected again to write for the series and has penned a heartfelt, relatable family story set on a merry train ride with elves, woodland friends and of course a visit from Santa. Janice, the protagonist in the first book, has grown up now and makes a brief appearance as the babysitter.

The illustrator is a new addition to the series. Nora Ellis is Peggy's daughter and studied digital art at DePaul University, before beginning a career as a freelance artist in the Los Angeles area. Having grown-up with railroading in her blood Nora is very intimate with the story and its characters and has based her illustrations on real working locomotives and cars. "Having it be a joint family effort makes it all the more special for me and I look forward to many more generations of children riding the train," said Peggy Ellis.

The book is set for release in November 2019 just in time for this season's rides aboard the Train to Christmas Town. This is the third year the special event has run aboard the Mount Hood Railroad, but they have been doing Christmas Trains for over twenty years. "We wanted people who love the tradition of our annual holiday train to have an all new story to enjoy on the ride and available to take home to remember their journey," said Andrew Christl, Director of Passenger Operations.

The on-board theatrical event promises a festive atmosphere at the station and on the train with original holiday music that encourages singing and dancing in an interactive and immersive experience. Tickets are available now for the train ride which departs from Hood River, Oregon this November 16th through December 29th. The Train to Christmas Town train ride and performance is also available at five other locations in the US and UK.  Learn more at https://www.mthoodrr.com/train-rides/the-train-to-christmas-town or by phone at (800) 872-4661.

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/train-to-christmas-town-book-sequel-keeps-it-in-the-family-300922028.html

SOURCE Train to Christmas Town


© PRNewswire 2019
