Training Industry Names Integrity Solutions to the Top 20 List of Sales Training Companies for the Second Straight Year

The most trusted resource on the business of learning – Training Industry – has named sales performance innovator, Integrity Solutions, to its annual Top 20 list of sales training companies for the second year in a row.

The 2019 Top 20 Sales Training Companies list recognizes companies that excel at providing services with a track record for delivering superior sales training and stronger sales performance.

Sales training companies are evaluated based on key criteria – including thought leadership and influence in the sales training field; the bread and depth of sales training topics and competencies; industry recognition and innovation; growth potential, client strength, and geographic reach.

“Training Industry has long been seen as an important resource for top performance and best practices in this field,” said Mike Esterday, CEO of Integrity Solutions. “We’re honored to be included in the 2019 Top 20 list for the second straight year. We see our impact with clients all the time – and recognition like this from Training Industry is an important validation for our work helping client sales teams drive stronger results,” Esterday added.

Integrity Solutions helps clients achieve sales and customer service excellence by focusing on people’s attitudes, passions, and beliefs as the gateway to fueling their drive to achieve. The firm’s work has sparked performance in organizations globally in more than 130 countries across the business spectrum.

The Training Industry honor comes on the heels of Integrity Solutions recent win of global honors in the 13th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Integrity Solutions was one of only three companies awarded in two categories – winning a silver award in the category Sales Consulting Practice of the Year; and a bronze award for Sales Training Practice of the Year.

The annual Stevie Awards are the world’s top honors for contact center, customer service, business development, and sales professionals,

Additionally, Integrity Solutions was named to the 2018 Top 20 list of sales training companies by Selling Power magazine for the third straight year. Also, the Integrity Solutions blog, featuring tools, tips, and tactics to optimize sales performance, was named by Top Sales World as a Top 50 Sales and Marketing blog in 2018.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005544/en/