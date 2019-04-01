Training Industry Names Integrity Solutions to the Top 20 List of Sales Training Companies for the Second Straight Year

The most trusted resource on the business of learning – Training
Industry – has named sales performance innovator, Integrity
Solutions, to its annual Top 20 list of sales training companies for the
second year in a row.
The 2019
Top 20 Sales Training Companies list recognizes companies that excel
at providing services with a track record for delivering superior sales
training and stronger sales performance.
Sales training companies are evaluated based on key criteria – including
thought leadership and influence in the sales training field; the bread
and depth of sales training topics and competencies; industry
recognition and innovation; growth potential, client strength, and
geographic reach.
“Training Industry has long been seen as an important resource
for top performance and best practices in this field,” said Mike
Esterday, CEO of Integrity Solutions. “We’re honored to be included in
the 2019 Top 20 list for the second straight year. We see our impact
with clients all the time – and recognition like this from Training
Industry is an important validation for our work helping client
sales teams drive stronger results,” Esterday added.
Integrity Solutions helps clients achieve sales and customer service
excellence by focusing on people’s attitudes, passions, and beliefs as
the gateway to fueling their drive to achieve. The firm’s work has
sparked performance in organizations globally in more than 130 countries
across the business spectrum.
The Training Industry honor comes on the heels of Integrity
Solutions recent win of global honors in the 13th Annual
Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Integrity Solutions was one
of only three companies awarded in two categories – winning a silver
award in the category Sales Consulting Practice of the Year; and a
bronze award for Sales Training Practice of the Year.
The annual
Stevie Awards are the world’s top honors for contact center,
customer service, business development, and sales professionals,
Additionally, Integrity Solutions was named to the 2018 Top 20 list of
sales training companies by Selling
Power magazine for the third straight year. Also, the Integrity
Solutions blog, featuring tools, tips, and tactics to optimize sales
performance, was named by Top
Sales World as a Top 50 Sales and Marketing blog in 2018.
Learn more at www.integritysolutions.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005544/en/