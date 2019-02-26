Training Magazine Names Allianz Life to Top 125 List

For the Sixth Consecutive Year, Company is Recognized for Training and Development Programs

For the sixth year in a row, Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America (Allianz Life®) was named to Training magazine’s Top 125 list, coming in at number 15, up 16 spots from 2018. Each year, the Top 125 list recognizes organizations that offer outstanding employer-sponsored training and human capital development programs.

“Continuous learning and professional development are key components of our culture here at Allianz Life,” said Jenny Guldseth, chief human resources officer, Allianz Life. “Receiving this recognition for six consecutive years helps validate the efforts we are making and the importance we place on helping our employees grow in their careers.”

The Training magazine Top 125 list is a worldwide ranking of organizations that have excellent employee training and development programs. The rankings are based on a number of different factors including total training budget, hours of training per employee annually, and business outcomes measurement.

About Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America

Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America, one of the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2019, has been keeping its promises since 1896 by helping Americans achieve their retirement income and protection goals with a variety of annuity and life insurance products. In 2018, Allianz Life provided $2.8 billion in benefit payments that helped policyholders’ achieve their financial goals. As a leading provider of fixed index annuities, Allianz Life is part of Allianz SE, a global leader in the financial services industry with over 142,000 employees in more than 80 countries. Allianz Life is a proud sponsor of Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota, home of Major League Soccer’s Minnesota United.

