Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Training Magazine Names Allianz Life to Top 125 List

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 12:33pm EST

For the Sixth Consecutive Year, Company is Recognized for Training and Development Programs

For the sixth year in a row, Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America (Allianz Life®) was named to Training magazine’s Top 125 list, coming in at number 15, up 16 spots from 2018. Each year, the Top 125 list recognizes organizations that offer outstanding employer-sponsored training and human capital development programs.

“Continuous learning and professional development are key components of our culture here at Allianz Life,” said Jenny Guldseth, chief human resources officer, Allianz Life. “Receiving this recognition for six consecutive years helps validate the efforts we are making and the importance we place on helping our employees grow in their careers.”

The Training magazine Top 125 list is a worldwide ranking of organizations that have excellent employee training and development programs. The rankings are based on a number of different factors including total training budget, hours of training per employee annually, and business outcomes measurement.

About Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America

Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America, one of the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2019, has been keeping its promises since 1896 by helping Americans achieve their retirement income and protection goals with a variety of annuity and life insurance products. In 2018, Allianz Life provided $2.8 billion in benefit payments that helped policyholders’ achieve their financial goals. As a leading provider of fixed index annuities, Allianz Life is part of Allianz SE, a global leader in the financial services industry with over 142,000 employees in more than 80 countries. Allianz Life is a proud sponsor of Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota, home of Major League Soccer’s Minnesota United.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:00pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Puts Control of Power distribution in Digital Devices; Launches Masterpact MTZ in India
AQ
01:00pPOP INTO DISCOVERY CUBE'S BELOVED TRADITION : Bubblefest
BU
12:59pFiat Chrysler to invest $4.5 billion in Michigan to add new Jeep SUV models
RE
12:59pKENYA ELECTRICITY GENERATING : Ethiopia signs deal to develop 70 MW geothermal energy project
AQ
12:59pBOEING : Nikki Haley nominated for board seat at Boeing
AQ
12:59pQuicken Named a Top 10 Best Place to Work in Financial Technology 2019
BU
12:58pWith OPEC likely to ignore Trump, oil prices stabilise
RE
12:57pMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Gerd Kotlorz Announced as New General Manager of Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Nai Yang Beach
AQ
12:57pMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Gerd Kotlorz Announced as New General Manager of Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Nai Yang Beach
AQ
12:56pAIRBUS : European officials reject SpaceX complaints over launch subsidies
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIXTRON SE : AIXTRON: 2018 targets exceeded / Strategic realignment successfully completed / Operating busines..
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : Tests Buffett and 3G Ties
3DANAHER CORPORATION : DANAHER : GE Exits Biotech To Lower Its Debt
4BASF : BASF : 4Q Net Income Fell; Misses Expectations
5HOME DEPOT (THE) : 'COLD, SNOWY, WET': Home Depot suffers as winter hits house makeovers

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.