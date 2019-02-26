Training Magazine Names Allianz Life to Top 125 List

For the sixth year in a row, Allianz Life Insurance Company of North
America (Allianz
Life®) was named to Training magazine’s Top 125 list, coming
in at number 15, up 16 spots from 2018. Each year, the Top 125 list
recognizes organizations that offer outstanding employer-sponsored
training and human capital development programs.
“Continuous learning and professional development are key components of
our culture here at Allianz Life,” said Jenny Guldseth, chief human
resources officer, Allianz Life. “Receiving this recognition for six
consecutive years helps validate the efforts we are making and the
importance we place on helping our employees grow in their careers.”
The Training magazine Top 125 list is a worldwide ranking of
organizations that have excellent employee training and development
programs. The rankings are based on a number of different factors
including total training budget, hours of training per employee
annually, and business outcomes measurement.
About Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America
Allianz
Life Insurance Company of North America, one of the FORTUNE 100 Best
Companies to Work For® in 2019, has been keeping its promises since 1896
by helping Americans achieve their retirement income and protection
goals with a variety of annuity and life insurance products. In 2018,
Allianz Life provided $2.8 billion in benefit payments that helped
policyholders’ achieve their financial goals. As a leading provider of
fixed index annuities, Allianz Life is part of Allianz SE, a global
leader in the financial services industry with over 142,000 employees in
more than 80 countries. Allianz Life is a proud sponsor of Allianz Field
in St. Paul, Minnesota, home of Major League Soccer’s Minnesota United.
