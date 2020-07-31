Training on the Trainers (TOT) Program on 'Financial Literacy of Women Entrepreneurship Development'

2020-07-27

On 27th July 2020, the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) and the Ministry of Women Affairs (MoWA) with supports from VISA have organized the Training on the Trainers (TOT) Program on 'Financial Literacy of Women Entrepreneurship Development' in Siem Reap.

This program was presided over by H.E. Ing Kantha Phavi, Minister of the Ministry of Women Affairs and participated by H.E. Tea Seiha, Governor of Siem Reap Province, H.E. Chea Serey, Director General of Central Banking, and H.E. Rath Sovannorak, Director General of Banking Supervision of the National Bank of Cambodia. This training is part of the cooperation between the National Bank of Cambodia and the Ministry of Women Affairs and also one of the key priorities set in the National Strategy on Financial Inclusion 2019-2025, especially women financial inclusion and financial literacy improvement. In her speech, H.E. Chea Serey emphasized that 'the more women access to formal financial services and use them responsibly and appropriately, the more they will be able to contribute to their family's and community's social and economic development. This leads to better living standards, business opportunities, savings and preparedness for financial emergencies. As a result, their families and communities are able to better access to basic services such as education, sanitation, health care and clean water, etc. Therefore, improving financial literacy, especially for women and women entrepreneurship will serve as the foundation for Women's Financial Inclusion Development.'