Trane Technologies Delivers Sustainable Solutions for Healthier Air in Buildings and Safe Transport of Food and Medicines

Applying Sustainable Climate Solutions and Technologies Strengthens Community Safety and Resilience

As countries around the world work to contain the spread of COVID-19 and prepare to reopen, Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) is addressing critical needs for healthier air quality in buildings, hospitals and homes and safe transport for food and medicine.

The global climate innovator has seen a growing focus on indoor air quality in buildings, including hospitals and other healthcare settings. At the same time, strain on the grocery supply chain and concerns about a pandemic-driven food supply crisis highlight the vital role transport refrigeration plays in getting perishables safely to their destinations.

“Sustainable, reliable and efficient climate control technologies matter more today than at any other time in recent history,” said Mike Lamach, chairman and chief executive officer for Trane Technologies. “Society will increasingly depend on the latest technologies for airflow and filtration, controls and remote operation, and precision temperature control for transportation. As we serve these needs, strengthen infrastructure and increase efficiency and resiliency, we are improving health and safety for people, communities and the planet.”

Healthier, More Sustainable Buildings

“While there are still a lot of unknowns about how the virus that causes COVID-19 spreads, what we do know is that proper design, installation and maintenance of HVAC systems are key to maintaining healthier and more efficient built environments,” said Dave Regnery, president and chief operating officer for Trane Technologies. “By ensuring proper air treatment, filtration, ventilation and decontamination, we’re helping to keep people safe and comfortable in even the most challenging situations.”

Technologies such as Trane Catalytic Air Cleaning systems include special filtration and UV light systems to remove pathogens and particulates from the air in healthcare facilities. In areas with specialized needs, such as isolation rooms and operating theaters, proper pressurization and airflow keep infections from spreading. Other healthcare facilities, such as research laboratories and pharmaceutical manufacturers, also rely on specialized climate solutions to meet strict standards in air quality.

Through rental options for climate and air quality control, Trane Technologies is also supporting emergency hospital expansions and temporary healthcare facilities – even tented facilities constructed in parking lots or parks.

Remote monitoring and control systems enable building operators and technicians to monitor a building’s HVAC system around the clock, and technicians can diagnose and service issues that may impact efficient operation and air quality.

“Beyond healthcare, indoor air quality is increasingly in focus as communities begin to reopen and people return to offices and eventually places like movie theaters, gyms, and shopping centers,” said Regnery. “It’s important that buildings’ mechanical systems are thoroughly checked and maintained after long periods of vacancy, with consideration to ventilation, airflow and humidity, to ensure healthy and efficient indoor environments.”

Safe, Efficient Food and Medicine Transport

Trane Technologies is helping to address another big challenge exacerbated by the pandemic: ensuring a safe, reliable cold chain to transport food and medicine. Feeding America says that food banks have seen a 70 percent increase in demand, and 40 percent of people served by food banks are new to the system.

“Perishable goods require precise temperature control,” said Regnery. “Even the slightest variance in temperature can cause food to spoil prematurely or compromise the integrity of life-saving medicine. Our communities need these products, so waste is not an option.”

Thermo King® telematics for real-time intelligence on the status of refrigeration equipment help fleet managers make sure units are running properly and efficiently to maintain safety and quality of the shipment. Further, the company offers special air filtration systems to improve air quality in vehicle passenger cabins for public transportation, such as buses.

Community Outreach

Through its transport refrigeration technologies and employee volunteers, Trane Technologies is sponsoring and partnering with Feeding America and local food banks to address growing food supply shortages and to divert food waste from farms to people in need. This includes establishing pop-up food pantries to serve thousands of people facing hardship.

“We have an opportunity – and an obligation – to take care of our people, serve our customers in innovative ways and put our technology to work in service for our communities. Innovating and responding quickly are key to building community and global resilience,” said Regnery.

Additional Information

There is strong evidence from The American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) and other sources that HVAC technologies can mitigate the risk of exposure to infectious aerosols in built environments; however, the transmission and mitigation of COVID-19 in buildings is yet to be fully tested and confirmed.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation.

