Trans-Atlantic Eastbound Market: Bunker Adjustment Factor (BAF) effective 1 April 2019

03/13/2019 | 07:44am EDT

Wednesday, March 13, 2019

With reference to our previous advisory dated 3 December 2018, please be informed that APL will apply the following Bunker Adjustment Factor (BAF) - also known as Fuel Adjustment Factor (FAF) - with effect from 1 April 2019 until further notice, for the service scope stated below:

Origin: Canada (via Halifax, New York, New Jersey, Norfolk, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Charleston, Savannah, Miami, Houston, New Orleans), USA (via New York, New Jersey, Norfolk, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Charleston, Savannah, Miami, Houston, New Orleans)
Destination: North Europe; Mediterranean

Equipment Type CUR 20' 40' 40'H 45'
Refrigerated US$ 25 50 50 -

Origin: Canada (via Vancouver, Oakland, San Pedro, Los Angeles, Long Beach, Seattle, Tacoma), USA (via Oakland, San Pedro, Los Angeles, Long Beach, Seattle, Tacoma, Dutch Harbor, Kodiak, Anchorage)
Destination: North Europe, Mediterranean

Equipment Type CUR 20' 40' 40'H 45'
Dry US$ 160 320 320 405
Flat rack/ Open top/ Tank US$ 160 320 - -
Refrigerated US$ 192 384 384 -

IFO 380 remains the reference fuel oil for APL's 2019 Q2 BAF computation. To stay compliant with the International Maritime Organisation's more stringent Sulphur content requirement coming into effect 1st January 2020, APL will start bunkering with the new Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (LSFO) 0.5% from second half of 2019 onwards. Corresponding adjustments to the reference fuel and applicable index will accordingly be determined and announced in due course.

The BAF will be applied to the Freight All Kind (FAK). The associated basic freights can be found here. Other Bunker related surcharges, Terminal Handling Charges (Origin and Destination), Peak season charges and similar charges and Safety and Security related surcharges may also apply and are accessible here. In some cases, the amount of one or several of the aforesaid items are nil. Other charges such as contingency and local charges may also apply. All out ports will be subjected to add-ons.

For assistance, please contact your local APL representative. We thank you for your business and continued support.

Disclaimer

NOL - Neptune Orient Lines Limited published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 11:43:06 UTC
