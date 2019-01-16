Log in
Trans Hex : Change in Auditor – 16 January 2019

01/16/2019 | 07:39am EST

TRANS HEX GROUP LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1963/007579/06) Share code: TSX

ISIN: ZAE000018552

("Trans Hex" or the "Company")

NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE IN AUDITOR

In terms of paragraph 3.78 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that, following the conclusion of a tender process, Mazars Inc. ("Mazars") has been appointed as the Company's external auditor, with Mr Duncan Dollman acting as the designated audit partner for the current financial year ending 31 March 2019, with effect from 15 January 2019, replacing PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. ("PwC").

The change in external auditors was initiated by Trans Hex in an effort to reduce the Company's operating costs and as a result of competitive pricing, following the tender process. The audit services of PwC have been terminated by mutual agreement.

Trans Hex thanks PwC for their contribution over the years and looks forward to working with Mazars.

Cape Town

16 January 2019

Sponsor

One Capital

Disclaimer

Trans Hex Group Limited published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 12:38:04 UTC
