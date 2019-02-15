Log in
TransCanna : Announces Corporate Update Conference Call

02/15/2019 | 05:10pm EST

DGAP-News: TransCanna Holdings Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
TransCanna Announces Corporate Update Conference Call

15.02.2019 / 23:08
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2019) - TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) ("TransCanna" or the "Company") intends to host a corporate update conference call, after the close of the market at approximately 1:15pm (pst) on Tuesday February 19th, 2019. The agenda for the call is to provide an update on the corporation's activities since the IPO and articulate the future vision and opportunities the company is pursuing.

To participate in the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers.

Dial-in numbers are:

Canada/USA Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610

International Call-In: +1-604-638-5340

Callers should dial in 5 - 10 min prior to the scheduled start time and simply ask to join your call.

Conference reference No.: 10006275

About TransCanna Holdings Inc.

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a Canadian based company providing branding, transportation and distribution services, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries, to a range of industries including the cannabis marketplace.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.transcanna.com or email the Company at info@transcanna.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

James Pakulis
President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (604) 609-6199

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: the expected purchase of the facility, the terms of the facility acquisition, the payment of finders fees in relation thereto, the ability of the Company to secure financing and the acquisition of appropriate licenses for the facility. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

42878_516d151f34901a34_logo.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42878

newsinfo.php?i=42878&f=196

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42878

15.02.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TransCanna Holdings Inc.
Canada
ISIN: CA89356V1040

 
End of News DGAP News Service

776825  15.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=776825&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
