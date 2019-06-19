Log in
TransCanna Holdings Inc. Featured in CannabisNewsWire Publication on Cannabis Industry's Steady Growth in Midst of Change

06/19/2019 | 08:31am EDT

NEW YORK, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire – TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE:TCAN) (XETR:TH8) today announces its placement in an editorial published by CannabisNewsWire ("CNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities in the cannabis industry.

To view the full publication, titled “Acquisitions Reveal the Steadily Changing Shape of the Cannabis Sector,” please visit: http://cnw.fm/G8nPH

The most eye-catching aspect of mergers and acquisitions in the cannabis sector is the amount of money that goes into them. Take just two recent examples from a single company, TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE:TCAN) (FRA:TH8).

In the past few months, the Vancouver-based cannabis company has made announcements on two major deals. First came the acquisition of a 196,000-square-foot vertically integrated cannabis facility for a total purchase price of $15 million. Then came a letter of intent relating to California company Lyfted Farms outlining TransCanna’s plans to acquire Lyfted’s business and assets for $5.5 million.

About TransCanna Holdings Inc.

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a Canadian-based company focused on providing integrated branding, transportation and distribution services, through its wholly owned California subsidiaries, to a range of industries including the cannabis marketplace. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.TransCanna.com.

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”) is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

For more information please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: http://CNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications:

CannabisNewsWire (CNW)
Denver, Colorado 
www.CannabisNewsWire.com
303.498.7722 Office
Editor@CannabisNewsWire.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
