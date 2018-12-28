Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Changes to the Executive Management Team and Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 08:01am CET

This Announcement contains inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014 (“MAR”). Upon the publication of this Announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) announces an update on the Company's Executive succession and Board of Directors transition plan.

EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT SUCCESSION

As previously disclosed (September 14, 2018), Ross Clarkson will retire as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) effective December 31, 2018.  Randall (Randy) Neely, TransGlobe’s current President, will assume the role of President and CEO.  Mr. Clarkson will remain with the Company as a Non-Executive Director.  Both Mr. Clarkson and Mr. Neely intend to stand for re-election to the Board of Directors at the 2019 AGM.

With the transition of Executive leadership to Randy Neely at year end, the Company acknowledges the tremendous contribution made by Ross over the past twenty plus years as a founder and builder of TransGlobe.

Mr. Rob Jennings, Non-Executive Chairman of TransGlobe Energy commented:

“Ross built a team of professionals and together executed a strategy that saw the Company grow from a small Canadian base to a focused international petroleum company.

On behalf of the Board, Management and the shareholders, the Company wishes Ross well in his much deserved retirement from executive duties.”

CHANGES TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Appointment of Dr. Carol Bell

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment Dr. Carol Bell of London, England as an Independent Non-Executive Director effective January 1, 2019.

Dr. Bell (age 60) is an independent businesswoman and corporate director with over 35 years of experience in the natural resources sector.  Dr. Bell has experience as a director on companies listed in Canada, Norway and the UK, bringing a wealth of capital markets and energy board experience to her role at TransGlobe.

Dr. Bell’s successful career includes her position as Managing Director of Chase Manhattan Bank’s Global Oil & Gas Group, Head of European Equity Research at JP Morgan and several years as an equity research analyst in the oil and gas sector at Credit Suisse First Boston and UBS Phillips & Drew.  Dr. Bell began her career in corporate planning and business development at Charterhouse Petroleum plc and RTZ Oil and Gas.

Dr. Bell holds a MA Natural Sciences from Cambridge University; a BA, Earth Sciences from Open University; and a PhD, Archaeology of Trade from University College London.

Dr. Bell currently holds or has held the following directorships or partnerships over the last five years:

Current Directorships – Public EntitiesPast Directorships – Public Entities
Blackrock Commodities Investment Trust plcCaracal Energy Inc
Blackrock Securities Income Company LimitedSalamander Energy plc
Bonheur ASAPetroleum Geo-Services ASA
Ophir Energy plc 
Tharisa plc 


Current Directorships- Private and Not-for-ProfitPast Directorships – Private and Not-for-Profit
British School at AthensS4C2 Cyf
Development Bank of WalesS4C Digital Media Ltd
Hafren Scientific LtdS4C Rhyngwladol Cyf
National Museum WalesS4C Masnachol Cyf
Polisi Cymru – Policy Wales 
The Renewable Energy Foundation 
Wales in London Limited 
Wales Millenium Centre 

Dr. Bell was the Non-Executive Chairman of Barcud Derwen Ltd, a private television facilities house based in Wales and Scotland between July 2009 and June 2010.  The company was put into administration by its directors in June of 2010 and the majority of its assets were sold at which time Dr. Bell’s involvement with the company ceased.

Save as disclosed above, there are no further disclosures required to be made in respect of the appointment under Schedule 2(g) or Rule 17 of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Retiring Director, Mr. Fred Dyment

As part of the Company’s Board of Directors transition plan, Mr. Fred Dyment has chosen to retire from the Board effective January 1, 2019.  Mr. Dyment is a long serving director who joined TransGlobe on February 10, 2004.  During his time with TransGlobe, Mr. Dyment chaired the Audit Committee until May of 2018.  Mr. Dyment has been a key member of the Board and, along with senior management, helped steward the Company through a number of challenging times such as the financial crisis of 2009, Arab Spring and world oil price volatility.  The Board and Company wish to thank Mr. Dyment for his valuable contributions and wish him much health and happiness in the future.
Mr. Rob Jennings commented:

“The entire Board, Management and Employees will miss Fred.  He has been a strong, positive contributor to the Company in so many ways over a period which saw the Company actively expand in various jurisdictions.  We will miss him and extend our sincere gratitude and very best wishes for years to come.

We are extremely pleased to welcome Dr. Bell to the Board as she brings a wealth of experience across finance, capital markets and M&A, the oil and gas sector and international exploration and development.  Dr. Bell joins TransGlobe at an opportune time as the Company continues to execute on its strategy of building a diversified, profitable and cash flow focused international portfolio.”

About TransGlobe

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

  
For further information, please contact: 
  
Investor RelationsVia FTI Consulting
Telephone: 403.264.9888 
Email: investor.relations@trans-globe.com 
Web site:  http://www.trans-globe.com 
  
TransGlobe Energywww.trans-globe.com
Ross Clarkson, Chief Executive Officer 
Randy Neely, President 
Eddie Ok, Chief Financial Officer 
  
Canaccord Genuity  (Nomad & Joint Broker)+44 (0) 20 7523 8000
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor 
James Asensio 
  
GMP First Energy (Joint Broker)+44(0)207 448 0200
Jonathan Wright 
  
FTI Consulting (Financial PR)+44 (0) 203 727 1000
Ben Brewerton 
Genevieve Ryantransglobeenergy@fticonsulting.com
  

PDF available: http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5d21d534-5159-4f1a-b70c-0b4c52b667ec

LOGO color.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:16aSHIRE : Rule 2.9 Announcement
DJ
08:15aSHIRE : s) In Company -3-
DJ
08:15aSHIRE : s) In Company -2-
DJ
08:15aSHIRE : s) In Company
DJ
08:14aINDIAN BANK : Trichy police book cheating case against man holding 44 fake debit cards
AQ
08:14aTHAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : Man Detained At Jaipur Airport For Smuggling Gold
AQ
08:14aSBI : Vctrade Crypto Exchange Accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum and Xrp Deposits
AQ
08:13aMORGAN STANLEY : Fined $10M for Failing to Supervise Anti-Money Laundering Program
AQ
08:10aSOTHEBYS : The story behind Frank Sinatra's $$10,000 kippah
AQ
08:05aCONEDISON : Transformer explosion creates surreal neon blue skyline over New York City
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VINCI : France's Vinci in £2.9 billion swoop on Gatwick airport
2UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC : Rusal appoints independent director as new board chairman
3AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY : Former AmEx Boss Chenault Leaving IBM, P&G Boards--Update
4APHRIA INC : Green Growth to launch hostile bid for pot producer Aphria
5ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : White House mulls new year executive order to bar Huawei, ZTE purchases
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.