TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

03/19/2019 | 02:01am EDT

CALGARY, Alberta, March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) (AIM & TSX:  “TGL” & NASDAQ:  “TGA”) announces that it was notified on March 18, 2019 that on the same day Edward LaFehr acquired common shares as follows:

PDMRNumber of
Common Shares
Acquired		Price
 ($CDN)		Number of Common
Shares held following the
transaction		% of Company's
issued share capital
held
Edward LaFehr2,000$2.8002,0000.00276%

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1Details of PDMR
a)NameEdward LaFehr
2Reason for the notification 
a)Position / statusDirector
b)Initial notification / amendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer 
a)NameTransGlobe Energy Corporation
b)Legal Entity Identifier549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4Details of the transaction(s) 
   
a)Description of the financial instrumentCommon Shares
b)Identification codeISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Shares
d)Price(s) and volume(s)Price ($CDN)     Volume
  2.800                  2,000
e)Aggregated information - 
     Aggregated volume -2,000 common shares
     Aggregated price$2.800 CDN per share
f)Date of the transactionMarch 18, 2019
g)Place of the transactionToronto Stock Exchange

About TransGlobe

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash-flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Telephone: +1 403.264.9888
Email: investor.relations@trans-globe.com
Web site:  http://www.trans-globe.com		  
   
TransGlobe Energy Via FTI Consulting
   
Randy Neely, President and Chief Executive Officer  
Eddie Ok, Chief Financial Officer  
   
Canaccord Genuity (Nomad & Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7523 8000
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor  
James Asensio  
   
GMP First Energy (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 207 448 0200
Jonathan Wright  
   
FTI Consulting (Financial PR) +44 (0) 203 727 1000
Ben Brewerton  
Genevieve Ryan transglobeenergy@fticonsulting.com
   

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7d6f2372-6e5d-40c7-bb16-68224bda7172

LOGO color.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2019
