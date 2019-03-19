TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding
0
03/19/2019 | 02:01am EDT
CALGARY, Alberta, March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) (AIM & TSX: “TGL” & NASDAQ: “TGA”) announces that it was notified on March 18, 2019 that on the same day Edward LaFehr acquired common shares as follows:
PDMR
Number of Common Shares Acquired
Price ($CDN)
Number of Common Shares held following the transaction
% of Company's issued share capital held
Edward LaFehr
2,000
$2.800
2,000
0.00276%
Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1
Details of PDMR
a)
Name
Edward LaFehr
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Director
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
TransGlobe Energy Corporation
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Common Shares
b)
Identification code
ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price ($CDN)Volume
2.800 2,000
e)
Aggregated information -
Aggregated volume -
2,000 common shares
Aggregated price
$2.800 CDN per share
f)
Date of the transaction
March 18, 2019
g)
Place of the transaction
Toronto Stock Exchange
About TransGlobe
TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash-flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.