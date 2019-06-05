TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

CALGARY, Alberta, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) (AIM & TSX: “TGL” & NASDAQ: “TGA”) announces that it was notified on June 3, 2019 that on May 31, 2019 and June 3, 2019 David Cook acquired common shares as follows:





David Cook May 31, 2019 3,400 $1.50 63,189 0.087 % June 3, 2019 2,947 $1.50 66,136 0.091





Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1 Details of PDMR

a) Name David Cook

2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Director b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Common Shares b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 c) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price ($US) Volume 1.500 3,400 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - 3,400 common shares Aggregated price $1.500 US per share f) Date of the transaction May 31, 2019 g) Place of the transaction NASDAQ





1 Details of PDMR

a) Name David Cook 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Director b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Common Shares b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 c) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price ($US) Volume 1.500 2,947 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - 2,947 common shares Aggregated price $1.500 US per share f) Date of the transaction June 3, 2019 g) Place of the transaction NASDAQ





