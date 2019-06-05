Log in
TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

06/05/2019 | 02:01am EDT

CALGARY, Alberta, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) (AIM & TSX:  “TGL” & NASDAQ:  “TGA”) announces that it was notified on June 3, 2019 that on May 31, 2019 and June 3, 2019 David Cook acquired common shares as follows:


 PDMRDate of
Acquisition		 Number of
Common
Shares
Acquired		 Price
 ($US)
 Number of Common
Shares held following
the transaction		 % of Company's
issued share capital
held
 
 David CookMay 31, 2019 3,400 $1.50 63,189 0.087% 
June 3, 2019 2,947 $1.50 66,136 0.091  


Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1 Details of PDMR
a) NameDavid Cook
2 Reason for the notification   
a) Position / statusDirector
b) Initial notification / amendmentInitial notification
3 Details of the issuer   
a) NameTransGlobe Energy Corporation
b) Legal Entity Identifier549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4 Details of the transaction(s)   
a) Description of the financial instrumentCommon Shares
b) Identification codeISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c) Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Shares
d) Price(s) and volume(s)Price ($US)   Volume 
   1.500 3,400 
e) Aggregated information -   
  Aggregated volume -3,400 common shares
  Aggregated price $1.500 US per share
f) Date of the transactionMay 31, 2019
g) Place of the transactionNASDAQ


1 Details of PDMR
a) NameDavid Cook
2 Reason for the notification   
a) Position / statusDirector
b) Initial notification / amendmentInitial notification
3 Details of the issuer   
a) NameTransGlobe Energy Corporation
b) Legal Entity Identifier549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4 Details of the transaction(s)   
a) Description of the financial instrumentCommon Shares
b) Identification codeISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c) Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Shares
d) Price(s) and volume(s)Price ($US) Volume 
   1.500 2,947 
e) Aggregated information -   
  Aggregated volume -2,947 common shares
  Aggregated price$1.500 US per share
f) Date of the transactionJune 3, 2019
g) Place of the transactionNASDAQ


About TransGlobe

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash-flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Telephone: +1 403.444.4787
Email: investor.relations@trans-globe.com
Web site:  http://www.trans-globe.com		  
   
TransGlobe Energy Via FTI Consulting
   
Randy Neely, President and Chief Executive Officer  
Eddie Ok, Chief Financial Officer  
   
Canaccord Genuity (Nomad & Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7523 8000
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor  
James Asensio  
   
GMP First Energy (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7448 0200
Jonathan Wright  
   
FTI Consulting (Financial PR) +44 (0) 20 3727 1000
Ben Brewerton  
Genevieve Ryan transglobeenergy@fticonsulting.com 
   

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d72c0396-bc2f-4436-b0fb-2de1da21a99e

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
