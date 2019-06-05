TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding
06/05/2019 | 02:01am EDT
CALGARY, Alberta, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) (AIM & TSX: “TGL” & NASDAQ: “TGA”) announces that it was notified on June 3, 2019 that on May 31, 2019 and June 3, 2019 David Cook acquired common shares as follows:
PDMR
Date of Acquisition
Number of Common Shares Acquired
Price ($US)
Number of Common Shares held following the transaction
% of Company's issued share capital held
David Cook
May 31, 2019
3,400
$1.50
63,189
0.087
%
June 3, 2019
2,947
$1.50
66,136
0.091
Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1
Details of PDMR
a)
Name
David Cook
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Director
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
TransGlobe Energy Corporation
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Common Shares
b)
Identification code
ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price ($US)
Volume
1.500
3,400
e)
Aggregated information -
Aggregated volume -
3,400 common shares
Aggregated price
$1.500 US per share
f)
Date of the transaction
May 31, 2019
g)
Place of the transaction
NASDAQ
About TransGlobe
TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash-flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.