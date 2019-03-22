Log in
TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR Shareholdings

03/22/2019 | 02:01am EDT

CALGARY, Alberta, March 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (AIM & TSX:  “TGL” & NASDAQ:  “TGA”) (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) announces that stock options (“Options”) were granted on March 20, 2019 to the President and Chief Executive Officer, the Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer, the Executive Vice President and the Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (collectively referred to as the “PDMRs”). 

The Company has also granted Performance Share Units (“PSUs”) to the PDMRs in accordance with the Performance Share Unit Plan of the Company.  No shares will be issued upon exercise or vesting of any of the share units as the instruments are settled in cash.

PDMRPositionTypeQuantity AwardedExercise Price/Price of Grant ($Cdn)Number Held Following Grant
Randy NeelyPresident and Chief Executive OfficerOption270,674$2.831,312,588
PSU128,594$2.81418,991
Lloyd HerrickExecutive Vice PresidentOption239,987$2.831,573,526
PSU114,015$2.81449,410
Edward OkVice President Finance and Chief Financial OfficerOption134,831$2.83265,266
PSU64,057$2.81156,165
Geoffrey ProbertVice President and Chief Operating OfficerOption161,798$2.83161,798
PSU76,868$2.8176,868

The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1)Details of PDMRRandy NeelyLloyd HerrickEdward OkGeoffrey Probert
 a)Name
2)Reason for the notificationPresident and Chief Executive OfficerExecutive Vice PresidentVice President Finance and Chief Financial OfficerVice President and Chief Operating Officer
 a)Position / status
 b)Initial notification / amendmentInitial notificationInitial notificationInitial notificationInitial notification
3)Details of the issuerTransGlobe Energy CorporationTransGlobe Energy CorporationTransGlobe Energy CorporationTransGlobe Energy Corporation
 a)Name
 b)Legal Entity Identifier549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4)Details of transactionOptionsOptionsOptionsOptions
 a)Description of financial instrument
 b)Identification codeISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
 c)Nature of the transactionGrant of OptionsGrant of OptionsGrant of OptionsGrant of Options
 d)Price(s) and volume(s)Price: Cdn $2.83
Volume: 270,674		Price: Cdn $2.83
Volume: 239,987		Price: Cdn $2.83
Volume: 134,831		Price: Cdn $2.83
Volume: 161,798
 e)Aggregated information: Price: $2.83 Cdn per Option
Volume: 270,674 Options		Price: $2.83 Cdn per Option
Volume: 239,987 Options		Price: $2.83 Cdn per Option
Volume: 134,831 Options		Price: $2.83 Cdn per Option
Volume: 161,798 Options
  i)Price
  ii)Volume
 f)Date of the transactionMarch 20, 2019March 20, 2019March 20, 2019March 20, 2019
 g)Place of TransactionOutside a trading venueOutside a trading venueOutside a trading venueOutside a trading venue

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1)Details of PDMR
Randy NeelyLloyd HerrickEdward OkGeoffrey Probert
 a)Name
2)Reason for the notification
President and Chief Executive OfficerExecutive Vice PresidentVice President Finance and Chief Financial OfficerVice President and Chief Operating Officer
 a)Position / status
 b)Initial notification / amendment
Initial notificationInitial notificationInitial notificationInitial notification
3)Details of the issuer
TransGlobe Energy CorporationTransGlobe Energy CorporationTransGlobe Energy CorporationTransGlobe Energy Corporation
 a)Name
 b)Legal Entity Identifier
549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4)Details of transaction
Performance Share UnitsPerformance Share UnitsPerformance Share UnitsPerformance Share Units
 a)Description of financial instrument
 b)Identification code
ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
 c)Nature of the transaction
Grant of PSUsGrant of PSUsGrant of PSUsGrant of PSUs
 d)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price: Cdn $2.81
Volume: 128,594		Price: Cdn $2.81
Volume: 114,015		Price: Cdn $2.81
Volume: 64,057		Price: Cdn $2.81
Volume: 76,868
 e)Aggregated information: Price: $2.81 Cdn per PSU
Price: $2.81 Cdn per PSU
Price: $2.81 Cdn per PSU
Price: $2.81 Cdn per PSU
  i)Price
  ii)VolumeVolume: 128,594 PSUsVolume: 114,015 PSUsVolume: 64,057 PSUsVolume: 76,868 PSUs
 f)Date of the transaction
March 20, 2019March 20, 2019March 20, 2019March 20, 2019
 g)Place of Transaction
Outside a trading venueOutside a trading venueOutside a trading venueOutside a trading venue

About TransGlobe

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Telephone: +1 403.264.9888
Email: investor.relations@trans-globe.com
Web site:  http://www.trans-globe.com		  
   
TransGlobe Energy Via FTI Consulting
Randy Neely, President and Chief Executive Officer  
Eddie Ok, Chief Financial Officer 
   
Canaccord Genuity  (Nomad & Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7523 8000
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor  
James Asensio  
   
GMP First Energy (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 207 448 0200
Jonathan Wright  
   
FTI Consulting (Financial PR) +44 (0) 203 727 1000
Ben Brewerton  
Genevieve Ryan transglobeenergy@fticonsulting.com

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4751cfd7-3105-45d2-b531-d4edac4a3970

LOGO color.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2019
