TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR Shareholdings
0
03/22/2019 | 02:01am EDT
CALGARY, Alberta, March 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (AIM & TSX: “TGL” & NASDAQ: “TGA”) (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) announces that stock options (“Options”) were granted on March 20, 2019 to the President and Chief Executive Officer, the Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer, the Executive Vice President and the Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (collectively referred to as the “PDMRs”).
The Company has also granted Performance Share Units (“PSUs”) to the PDMRs in accordance with the Performance Share Unit Plan of the Company. No shares will be issued upon exercise or vesting of any of the share units as the instruments are settled in cash.
PDMR
Position
Type
Quantity Awarded
Exercise Price/Price of Grant ($Cdn)
Number Held Following Grant
Randy Neely
President and Chief Executive Officer
Option
270,674
$2.83
1,312,588
PSU
128,594
$2.81
418,991
Lloyd Herrick
Executive Vice President
Option
239,987
$2.83
1,573,526
PSU
114,015
$2.81
449,410
Edward Ok
Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer
Option
134,831
$2.83
265,266
PSU
64,057
$2.81
156,165
Geoffrey Probert
Vice President and Chief Operating Officer
Option
161,798
$2.83
161,798
PSU
76,868
$2.81
76,868
The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1)
Details of PDMR
Randy Neely
Lloyd Herrick
Edward Ok
Geoffrey Probert
a)
Name
2)
Reason for the notification
President and Chief Executive Officer
Executive Vice President
Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer
Vice President and Chief Operating Officer
a)
Position / status
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
Initial notification
Initial notification
Initial notification
3)
Details of the issuer
TransGlobe Energy Corporation
TransGlobe Energy Corporation
TransGlobe Energy Corporation
TransGlobe Energy Corporation
a)
Name
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4)
Details of transaction
Options
Options
Options
Options
a)
Description of financial instrument
b)
Identification code
ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of Options
Grant of Options
Grant of Options
Grant of Options
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price: Cdn $2.83 Volume: 270,674
Price: Cdn $2.83 Volume: 239,987
Price: Cdn $2.83 Volume: 134,831
Price: Cdn $2.83 Volume: 161,798
e)
Aggregated information:
Price: $2.83 Cdn per Option Volume: 270,674 Options
Price: $2.83 Cdn per Option Volume: 239,987 Options
Price: $2.83 Cdn per Option Volume: 134,831 Options
Price: $2.83 Cdn per Option Volume: 161,798 Options
i)
Price
ii)
Volume
f)
Date of the transaction
March 20, 2019
March 20, 2019
March 20, 2019
March 20, 2019
g)
Place of Transaction
Outside a trading venue
Outside a trading venue
Outside a trading venue
Outside a trading venue
Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1)
Details of PDMR
Randy Neely
Lloyd Herrick
Edward Ok
Geoffrey Probert
a)
Name
2)
Reason for the notification
President and Chief Executive Officer
Executive Vice President
Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer
Vice President and Chief Operating Officer
a)
Position / status
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
Initial notification
Initial notification
Initial notification
3)
Details of the issuer
TransGlobe Energy Corporation
TransGlobe Energy Corporation
TransGlobe Energy Corporation
TransGlobe Energy Corporation
a)
Name
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4)
Details of transaction
Performance Share Units
Performance Share Units
Performance Share Units
Performance Share Units
a)
Description of financial instrument
b)
Identification code
ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of PSUs
Grant of PSUs
Grant of PSUs
Grant of PSUs
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price: Cdn $2.81 Volume: 128,594
Price: Cdn $2.81 Volume: 114,015
Price: Cdn $2.81 Volume: 64,057
Price: Cdn $2.81 Volume: 76,868
e)
Aggregated information:
Price: $2.81 Cdn per PSU
Price: $2.81 Cdn per PSU
Price: $2.81 Cdn per PSU
Price: $2.81 Cdn per PSU
i)
Price
ii)
Volume
Volume: 128,594 PSUs
Volume: 114,015 PSUs
Volume: 64,057 PSUs
Volume: 76,868 PSUs
f)
Date of the transaction
March 20, 2019
March 20, 2019
March 20, 2019
March 20, 2019
g)
Place of Transaction
Outside a trading venue
Outside a trading venue
Outside a trading venue
Outside a trading venue
About TransGlobe
TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.