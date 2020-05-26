TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR Shareholdings

AIM & TSX: “TGL” & NASDAQ: “TGA”



CALGARY, Alberta, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) announces that on May 22, 2020, David Cook, Carol Bell, Ross Clarkson, Edward LaFehr, Tim Marchant and Steven Sinclair all Directors of the Company received Deferred Share Units (“DSUs”) as part of the Company’s director compensation program and will count towards their respective shareholding requirements.

Director Number of DSUs issued Price

Granted

($Cdn) Number of DSUs held following the transaction % of Company's issued share capital held David Cook 80,137 $0.73 335,036 DSUs are settled in cash and have no effect on share capital Carol Bell 62,329 $0.73 93,235 Ross Clarkson 62,329 $0.73 93,235 Edward LaFehr 62,329 $0.73 93,235 Tim Marchant 62,329 $0.73 62,329 Steven Sinclair 62,329 $0.73 148,594

The DSUs were issued in accordance with the Deferred Share Unit Plan of the Company. No shares will be issued upon retirement or vesting of any of the share units as the instruments are settled in cash.

The Company has also issued stock options (“Options”) on May 22, 2020 to the President and Chief Executive Officer, the Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer and the Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (collectively referred to as the “PDMRs”).

The Company has also issued Performance Share Units (“PSUs”) on May 22, 2020 to the PDMRs in accordance with the Performance Share Unit Plan of the Company. No shares will be issued upon exercise or vesting of any of the share units as the instruments are settled in cash.

PDMR Position Type Quantity Awarded Exercise Price/Price of Grant ($Cdn) Number Held Following Grant Randy Neely President and Chief Executive Officer Option 315,696 $0.79 1,254,284 PSU 402,188 $0.73 738,605 Edward Ok Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer Option 157,258 $0.79 422,524 PSU 200,342 $0.73 350,365 Geoffrey Probert Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Option 188,710 $0.79 350,508 PSU 240,411 $0.73 320,630

The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1) Details of PDMR

a) Name

David Cook Carol Bell Ross Clarkson 2) Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Director Director Director b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification Initial notification Initial notification 3) Details of the issuer

a) Name

TransGlobe Energy Corporation TransGlobe Energy Corporation TransGlobe Energy Corporation b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 4) Details of transaction

a) Description of financial instrument

Deferred Share Units Deferred Share Units Deferred Share Units b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of Deferred Share Units Grant of Deferred Share Units Grant of Deferred Share Units d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: Cdn $0.73

Volume: 80,137 Price: Cdn $0.73

Volume: 62,329 Price: Cdn $0.73

Volume: 62,329 e) Aggregated information:

i) Price

ii) Volume Price: $0.73 Cdn per DSU

Volume: 80,137 DSUs Price: $0.73 Cdn per DSU

Volume: 62,329 DSUs Price: $0.73 Cdn per DSU

Volume: 62,329 DSUs f) Date of the transaction May 22, 2020 May 22, 2020 May 22, 2020 g) Place of Transaction Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue





1) Details of PDMR

a) Name

Edward LaFehr Tim Marchant Steven Sinclair 2) Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Director Director Director b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification Initial notification Initial notification 3) Details of the issuer

a) Name

TransGlobe Energy Corporation TransGlobe Energy Corporation TransGlobe Energy Corporation b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 4) Details of transaction

a) Description of financial instrument

Deferred Share Units Deferred Share Units Deferred Share Units b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of Deferred Share Units Grant of Deferred Share Units Grant of Deferred Share Units d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: Cdn $0.73

Volume: 62,329 Price: Cdn $0.73

Volume: 62,329 Price: Cdn $0.73

Volume: 62,329 e) Aggregated information:

i) Price

ii) Volume Price: $0.73 Cdn per DSU

Volume: 62,329 DSUs Price: $0.73 Cdn per DSU

Volume: 62,329 DSUs Price: $0.73 Cdn per DSU

Volume: 62,329 DSUs f) Date of the transaction May 22, 2020 May 22, 2020 May 22, 2020 g) Place of Transaction Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1) Details of PDMR

a) Name

Randy Neely Edward Ok Geoffrey Probert 2) Reason for the notification

a) Position / status President and Chief Executive Officer Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer Vice President and Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification Initial notification Initial notification 3) Details of the issuer

a) Name



TransGlobe Energy Corporation TransGlobe Energy Corporation TransGlobe Energy Corporation b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 4) Details of transaction

a) Description of financial instrument



Options Options Options b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of Options Grant of Options Grant of Options d) Price(s) and volume(s) Exercise Price: Cdn $0.79

Volume: 315,696 Exercise Price: Cdn $0.79

Volume: 157,258 Exercise Price: Cdn $0.79

Volume: 188,710 e) Aggregated information:

i) Price

ii) Volume

Exercise Price: $0.79 Cdn per Option

Volume: 315,696 Options Exercise Price: $0.79 Cdn per Option

Volume: 157,258 Options Exercise Price: $0.79 Cdn per Option

Volume: 188,710 Options f) Date of the transaction May 22, 2020 May 22, 2020 May 22, 2020 g) Place of Transaction Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1) Details of PDMR

a) Name

Randy Neely Edward Ok Geoffrey Probert 2) Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

President and Chief Executive Officer Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer Vice President and Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification Initial notification Initial notification 3) Details of the issuer

a) Name

TransGlobe Energy Corporation TransGlobe Energy Corporation TransGlobe Energy Corporation b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 4) Details of transaction

a) Description of financial instrument

Performance Share Units Performance Share Units Performance Share Units b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of PSUs Grant of PSUs Grant of PSUs d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: Cdn $0.73

Volume: 402,188 Price: Cdn $0.73

Volume: 200,342 Price: Cdn $0.73

Volume: 240,411 e) Aggregated information:

i) Price

ii) Volume

Price: $0.73 Cdn per PSU

Volume: 402,188 PSUs

Price: $0.73 Cdn per PSU

Volume: 200,342 PSUs

Price: $0.73 Cdn per PSU

Volume: 240,411 PSUs f) Date of the transaction May 22, 2020 May 22, 2020 May 22, 2020 g) Place of Transaction Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue

About TransGlobe

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.