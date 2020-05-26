TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR Shareholdings
05/26/2020 | 02:01am EDT
AIM & TSX: “TGL” & NASDAQ: “TGA”
CALGARY, Alberta, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) announces that on May 22, 2020, David Cook, Carol Bell, Ross Clarkson, Edward LaFehr, Tim Marchant and Steven Sinclair all Directors of the Company received Deferred Share Units (“DSUs”) as part of the Company’s director compensation program and will count towards their respective shareholding requirements.
Director
Number of DSUs issued
Price Granted ($Cdn)
Number of DSUs held following the transaction
% of Company's issued share capital held
David Cook
80,137
$0.73
335,036
DSUs are settled in cash and have no effect on share capital
Carol Bell
62,329
$0.73
93,235
Ross Clarkson
62,329
$0.73
93,235
Edward LaFehr
62,329
$0.73
93,235
Tim Marchant
62,329
$0.73
62,329
Steven Sinclair
62,329
$0.73
148,594
The DSUs were issued in accordance with the Deferred Share Unit Plan of the Company. No shares will be issued upon retirement or vesting of any of the share units as the instruments are settled in cash.
The Company has also issued stock options (“Options”) on May 22, 2020 to the President and Chief Executive Officer, the Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer and the Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (collectively referred to as the “PDMRs”).
The Company has also issued Performance Share Units (“PSUs”) on May 22, 2020 to the PDMRs in accordance with the Performance Share Unit Plan of the Company. No shares will be issued upon exercise or vesting of any of the share units as the instruments are settled in cash.
PDMR
Position
Type
Quantity Awarded
Exercise Price/Price of Grant ($Cdn)
Number Held Following Grant
Randy Neely
President and Chief Executive Officer
Option
315,696
$0.79
1,254,284
PSU
402,188
$0.73
738,605
Edward Ok
Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer
Option
157,258
$0.79
422,524
PSU
200,342
$0.73
350,365
Geoffrey Probert
Vice President and Chief Operating Officer
Option
188,710
$0.79
350,508
PSU
240,411
$0.73
320,630
The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1) Details of PDMR a) Name
David Cook
Carol Bell
Ross Clarkson
2) Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Director
Director
Director
b) Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
Initial notification
Initial notification
3) Details of the issuer a) Name
TransGlobe Energy Corporation
TransGlobe Energy Corporation
TransGlobe Energy Corporation
b) Legal Entity Identifier
549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4) Details of transaction a) Description of financial instrument
Deferred Share Units
Deferred Share Units
Deferred Share Units
b) Identification code
ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c) Nature of the transaction
Grant of Deferred Share Units
Grant of Deferred Share Units
Grant of Deferred Share Units
d) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price: Cdn $0.73 Volume: 80,137
Price: Cdn $0.73 Volume: 62,329
Price: Cdn $0.73 Volume: 62,329
e) Aggregated information: i) Price ii) Volume
Price: $0.73 Cdn per DSU Volume: 80,137 DSUs
Price: $0.73 Cdn per DSU Volume: 62,329 DSUs
Price: $0.73 Cdn per DSU Volume: 62,329 DSUs
f) Date of the transaction
May 22, 2020
May 22, 2020
May 22, 2020
g) Place of Transaction
Outside a trading venue
Outside a trading venue
Outside a trading venue
1) Details of PDMR a) Name
Edward LaFehr
Tim Marchant
Steven Sinclair
2) Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Director
Director
Director
b) Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
Initial notification
Initial notification
3) Details of the issuer a) Name
TransGlobe Energy Corporation
TransGlobe Energy Corporation
TransGlobe Energy Corporation
b) Legal Entity Identifier
549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4) Details of transaction a) Description of financial instrument
Deferred Share Units
Deferred Share Units
Deferred Share Units
b) Identification code
ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c) Nature of the transaction
Grant of Deferred Share Units
Grant of Deferred Share Units
Grant of Deferred Share Units
d) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price: Cdn $0.73 Volume: 62,329
Price: Cdn $0.73 Volume: 62,329
Price: Cdn $0.73 Volume: 62,329
e) Aggregated information: i) Price ii) Volume
Price: $0.73 Cdn per DSU Volume: 62,329 DSUs
Price: $0.73 Cdn per DSU Volume: 62,329 DSUs
Price: $0.73 Cdn per DSU Volume: 62,329 DSUs
f) Date of the transaction
May 22, 2020
May 22, 2020
May 22, 2020
g) Place of Transaction
Outside a trading venue
Outside a trading venue
Outside a trading venue
Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1) Details of PDMR a) Name
Randy Neely
Edward Ok
Geoffrey Probert
2) Reason for the notification a) Position / status
President and Chief Executive Officer
Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer
Vice President and Chief Operating Officer
b) Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
Initial notification
Initial notification
3) Details of the issuer a) Name
TransGlobe Energy Corporation
TransGlobe Energy Corporation
TransGlobe Energy Corporation
b) Legal Entity Identifier
549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4) Details of transaction a) Description of financial instrument
Options
Options
Options
b) Identification code
ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c) Nature of the transaction
Grant of Options
Grant of Options
Grant of Options
d) Price(s) and volume(s)
Exercise Price: Cdn $0.79 Volume: 315,696
Exercise Price: Cdn $0.79 Volume: 157,258
Exercise Price: Cdn $0.79 Volume: 188,710
e) Aggregated information: i) Price ii) Volume
Exercise Price: $0.79 Cdn per Option Volume: 315,696 Options
Exercise Price: $0.79 Cdn per Option Volume: 157,258 Options
Exercise Price: $0.79 Cdn per Option Volume: 188,710 Options
f) Date of the transaction
May 22, 2020
May 22, 2020
May 22, 2020
g) Place of Transaction
Outside a trading venue
Outside a trading venue
Outside a trading venue
Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1)Details of PDMR a) Name
Randy Neely
Edward Ok
Geoffrey Probert
2) Reason for the notification a) Position / status
President and Chief Executive Officer
Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer
Vice President and Chief Operating Officer
b) Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
Initial notification
Initial notification
3) Details of the issuer a) Name
TransGlobe Energy Corporation
TransGlobe Energy Corporation
TransGlobe Energy Corporation
b) Legal Entity Identifier
549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4) Details of transaction a) Description of financial instrument
Performance Share Units
Performance Share Units
Performance Share Units
b) Identification code
ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c) Nature of the transaction
Grant of PSUs
Grant of PSUs
Grant of PSUs
d) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price: Cdn $0.73 Volume: 402,188
Price: Cdn $0.73 Volume: 200,342
Price: Cdn $0.73 Volume: 240,411
e) Aggregated information: i) Price ii) Volume
Price: $0.73 Cdn per PSU Volume: 402,188 PSUs
Price: $0.73 Cdn per PSU Volume: 200,342 PSUs
Price: $0.73 Cdn per PSU Volume: 240,411 PSUs
f) Date of the transaction
May 22, 2020
May 22, 2020
May 22, 2020
g) Place of Transaction
Outside a trading venue
Outside a trading venue
Outside a trading venue
About TransGlobe TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.
For further information, please contact:
TransGlobe Energy
Via FTI Consulting
Randy Neely, President and Chief Executive Officer