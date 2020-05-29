Log in
TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR Shareholdings

05/29/2020 | 02:01am EDT

AIM & TSX:  “TGL” & NASDAQ:  “TGA”

CALGARY, Alberta, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) announces that it was notified on May 26, 2020 that on the same day Edward LaFehr acquired common shares as follows:

PDMRDate of AcquisitionNumber of Common Shares AcquiredPriceNumber of Common Shares held following the transaction% of Company's issued share capital held
Edward LaFehrMay 26, 20205,000Cdn $0.7320,0000.03%

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1Details of PDMR
a)NameEdward LaFehr
2Reason for the notification 
a)Position / statusDirector
b)Initial notification / amendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer 
a)NameTransGlobe Energy Corporation
b)Legal Entity Identifier549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrumentCommon Shares
b)Identification codeISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Shares
d)Price(s) and volume(s)Price ($Cdn)   Volume
  $0.735,000
e)Aggregated information - 
 Aggregated volume -5,000 common shares
 Aggregated price$0.73 Cdn per share
f)Date of the transactionMay 26, 2020
g)Place of the transactionTSX

About TransGlobe
TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

For further information, please contact:

 		  
TransGlobe Energy   Via FTI Consulting
Randy Neely, President and Chief Executive Officer  
Eddie Ok, Chief Financial Officer 
   
Canaccord Genuity  (Nomad & Sole Broker) +44 (0) 20 7523 8000
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor  
James Asensio  
   
FTI Consulting  (Financial PR) +44 (0) 20 3727 1000
Ben Brewerton transglobeenergy@fticonsulting.com
Genevieve Ryan 
  
Tailwind Associates  (Investor Relations)  
Darren Engels darren@tailwindassociates.ca
http://www.tailwindassociates.ca
+1 403.618.8035 

investor.relations@trans-globe.com
http://www.trans-globe.com
+1 403.264.9888

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
