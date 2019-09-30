TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces PDMR Shareholding
0
09/30/2019 | 02:00am EDT
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) AIM & TSX: “TGL” & NASDAQ: “TGA” announces that it was notified on September 27, 2019 that on the same day Randy Neely, President and CEO acquired common shares as follows:
PDMR
Date of Acquisition
Number of Common Shares Acquired
Price
Number of Common Shares held following the transaction
% of Company's issued share capital held
Randy Neely
September 27, 2019
24,700
US $1.359
200,000
0.276
%
Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1
Details of PDMR
a)
Name
Randy Neely
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
President and CEO
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
TransGlobe Energy Corporation
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Common Shares
b)
Identification code
ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price ($US)
Volume
$1.359
24,700
e)
Aggregated information -
Aggregated volume -
24,700 common shares
Aggregated price
$1.359 US per share
f)
Date of the transaction
September 27, 2019
g)
Place of the transaction
NASDAQ
About TransGlobe
TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash-flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.