TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces PDMR Shareholding

09/30/2019 | 02:00am EDT

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) AIM & TSX:  “TGL” & NASDAQ:  “TGA” announces that it was notified on September 27, 2019 that on the same day Randy Neely, President and CEO acquired common shares as follows:

PDMRDate of AcquisitionNumber of Common Shares AcquiredPriceNumber of Common Shares held following the transaction% of Company's issued share capital held
Randy NeelySeptember 27, 201924,700US $1.359200,0000.276% 

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1Details of PDMR
a)NameRandy Neely
2Reason for the notification 
a)Position / statusPresident and CEO
b)Initial notification / amendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer 
a)NameTransGlobe Energy Corporation
b)Legal Entity Identifier549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrumentCommon Shares
b)Identification codeISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Shares
d)Price(s) and volume(s)Price ($US)         Volume
  $1.359     24,700
e)Aggregated information - 
  Aggregated volume -24,700 common shares
  Aggregated price$1.359 US per share
f)Date of the transactionSeptember 27, 2019
g)Place of the transactionNASDAQ

About TransGlobe

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash-flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

For further information, please contact: 

Investor Relations
Telephone: +1 403.444.4787
Email: investor.relations@trans-globe.com
Web site:  http://www.trans-globe.com		  
   
TransGlobe Energy Via FTI Consulting
   
Randy Neely, President and Chief Executive Officer  
Eddie Ok, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer 
   
Canaccord Genuity (Nomad & Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7523 8000
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor  
James Asensio  
   
GMP First Energy (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7448 0200
Jonathan Wright  
   
FTI Consulting (Financial PR) +44 (0) 20 3727 1000
Ben Brewerton transglobeenergy@fticonsulting.com
Genevieve Ryan 

PDF Available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ec3379b5-b0ba-4f41-bec9-2ddf0cac3ef1

 

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
