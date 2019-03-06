TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Release Date of Year-End and Fourth Quarter 2018 Results and Conference Call

AIM & TSX: “TGL” & NASDAQ: “TGA”

CALGARY, Alberta, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe”) will announce its year-end and fourth quarter 2018 financial and operating results on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 before the opening of the stock markets. A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held the same day:



Time: 8:00 a.m. Mountain Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time/15:00pm London Time)

Dial-in: (416) 406-0743 or toll-free at 1-800-952-5114

International Dial-in: https://www.confsolutions.ca/ILT?oss=7P1R8009525114

Webcast: http://www.gowebcasting.com/9893

Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available by dialing (905) 694-9451 or toll-free at 1-800-408-3053. The pass code is 1454526#. The replay will expire at 23:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on March 20, 2019. Thereafter, a copy of the call can be accessed through a link on TransGlobe’s website at www.trans-globe.com.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

