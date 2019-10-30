TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 0 10/30/2019 | 02:01am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields This Announcement contains inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014 (“MAR”). Upon the publication of this Announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) (AIM & TSX: “TGL” & NASDAQ: “TGA”) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. All dollar values are expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise stated. TransGlobe's Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements together with the notes related thereto, as well as TransGlobe's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, are available on TransGlobe's website at www.trans-globe.com. Highlights: Third quarter production averaged 15,943 boe/d (Egypt 13,750 bbls/d, Canada 2,193 boe/d), a decrease of 997 boe/d (6%) over the previous quarter, and sales averaged 14,122 boe/d. Production to date in October averaged approximately 15,206 boe/d (Egypt ~ 13,228 bbls/d, Canada ~ 1,978 boe/d);



Production for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 averaged 16,269 boe/d (Egypt 14,010 bbls/d, Canada 2,259 boe/d), which was above guidance and 15% higher than the same period in 2018;



2019 production guidance is now expected to range from 15,500 to 16,000 boe/d with a midpoint of 15,750 boe/d for the year;



Positive third quarter funds flow of $9.4 million ($0.13 per share). Third quarter net earnings of $3.0 million ($0.04 per share);



Ended the third quarter with positive working capital of $47.2 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $24.4 million;



NWG 38D-1 (drilled in Q2-2019) is confirmed as an oil discovery following completion and perforation, and will be put on production in Q4-2019 following stimulation;



Completed SGZ-6X as an upper Bahariya oil producer in the Western Desert (approval received in Q3-2019), with construction of an early production facility on schedule for late Q4-2019, targeting an initial production rate of approximately 1,000 bbls/day;



Drilled four horizontal Cardium oil wells in the Harmattan area of Canada during the quarter, including three development wells and one outpost appraisal well;



Sold 380 thousand barrels ("mbbls") of inventoried entitlement crude oil to EGPC in September 2019;





Continues to review opportunities for inorganic growth in line with our M&A strategy;





Paid a dividend of $0.035 per share on September 13, 2019 to shareholders of record on August 30, 2019. FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

(US$000s, except per share, price, volume amounts and % change) Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

Financial 2019 2018 % change 2019 2018 % change Petroleum and natural gas sales 64,388 74,345 (13 ) 214,728 226,516 (5 ) Petroleum and natural gas sales, net of royalties 31,200 42,453 (27 ) 111,623 135,622 (18 ) Realized derivative loss on commodity contracts (112 ) (2,430 ) 95 (1,041 ) (8,329 ) 88 Unrealized derivative gain (loss) on commodity contracts 2,616 (3,295 ) 179 (385 ) (20,157 ) 98 Production and operating expense 11,564 12,242 (6 ) 35,507 40,182 (12 ) Selling costs 76 527 (86 ) 649 1,653 (61 ) General and administrative expense 4,102 5,104 (20 ) 12,743 16,683 (24 ) Depletion, depreciation and amortization expense 8,173 8,751 (7 ) 26,184 26,077 — Income tax expense 6,416 6,924 (7 ) 20,095 19,728 2 Cash flow generated by operating activities 12,042 47,639 (75 ) 21,096 59,370 (64 ) Funds flow from operations1 9,429 17,018 (45 ) 43,700 54,440 (20 ) Basic per share 0.13 0.24 0.60 0.75 Diluted per share 0.13 0.23 0.60 0.75 Net earnings (loss) 2,967 (12,283 ) (124 ) 4,207 (15,042 ) 128 Basic per share 0.04 (0.17 ) 0.06 (0.21 ) Diluted per share 0.04 (0.17 ) 0.06 (0.21 ) Capital expenditures 9,292 12,783 (27 ) 25,936 23,273 11 Dividends paid 2,539 2,527 — 5,078 2,527 101 Dividends paid per share 0.035 0.035 — 0.035 — — Working capital 47,150 52,351 (10 ) 47,150 52,351 (10 ) Long-term debt, including current portion 41,726 52,532 (21 ) 41,726 52,532 (21 ) Common shares outstanding Basic (weighted average) 72,542 72,206 — 72,504 72,206 — Diluted (weighted average) 72,542 72,951 (1 ) 72,509 73,124 (1 ) Total assets 312,654 314,203 — 312,654 314,203 — Operating Average production volumes (boe/d) 15,943 14,331 11 16,269 14,161 15 Average sales volumes (boe/d) 14,122 14,490 (3 ) 15,044 15,191 (1 ) Inventory (mbbls) 902.6 495.6 82 902.6 495.6 82 Average price ($ per boe) 49.56 55.77 (11 ) 52.28 54.62 (4 ) Operating expense ($ per boe) 8.90 9.18 (3 ) 8.65 9.69 (11 ) 1 Funds flow from operations (before finance costs) is a measure that represents cash generated from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital and may not be comparable to measures used by other companies. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Average Reference Prices and Exchange Rates 2019 2018 Q-3 Q-2 Q-1 Q-4 Q-3 Crude oil Dated Brent average oil price (US$/bbl) 61.93 68.92 63.17 67.71 75.22 Edmonton Sweet index (US$/bbl) 51.76 55.17 49.96 32.51 62.68 Natural gas AECO (C$/mmbtu) 1.00 1.11 2.63 1.56 1.18 US/Canadian Dollar average exchange rate 1.32 1.34 1.33 1.32 1.30 CORPORATE SUMMARY

TransGlobe Energy Corporation ("TransGlobe" or the "Company") produced an average of 15,943 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("boe/d") during the third quarter of 2019. Egypt production was 13,750 barrels of oil per day ("bbls/d") and Canada production was 2,193 boe/d. Production for the quarter was within the full year 2019 guidance of between 15,500 to 16,000 boe/d and 6% lower than the previous quarter, due to natural declines. TransGlobe's Egyptian crude oil is sold at a quality discount to Dated Brent. The Company received an average price of $54.58 per barrel in Egypt during the quarter. In Canada, the Company received an average of $49.94 per barrel of oil and $0.70 per thousand cubic feet ("mcf") of natural gas during the quarter. During the quarter, the Company had funds flow from operations of $9.4 million and ended the quarter with positive working capital of $47.2 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $24.4 million. The Company had net earnings in the quarter of $3.0 million, including a $2.6 million unrealized derivative gain on commodity contracts which represents a fair value adjustment on the Company's hedging contracts as at September 30, 2019. In Egypt, the Company sold 380.4 thousand barrels ("mbbls") of entitlement crude oil during the quarter and had 902.6 mbbls of entitlement crude oil inventory at September 30, 2019. The increase in inventoried crude oil is attributed to higher oil production than forecasted in the first half of 2019 due to successful drilling and well workover results. All Canadian production was sold during the quarter. The Company continued its negotiations in Egypt throughout the quarter with the government to amend, extend and consolidate its Eastern Desert operations. In the Eastern Desert, the NWG 38D-1 exploration well drilled in the second quarter of 2019 was completed, perforated, and is currently producing oil to surface at a low rate, confirming the well as an oil discovery in the Red Bed formation. NWG 38D-1 will require stimulation in Q4-2019 prior to being put into full production. Data recovered and analyzed from the well shows it in pressure communication with the adjacent NWG 38A pool. In the Western Desert, the SGZ-6X discovery well (tested at 3,840 bbls of light oil per day) was completed during the third quarter of 2019 as an oil producer in the upper Bahariya formation. Construction of an Early Production Facility (“EPF”) in South Ghazalat is on schedule, from which oil will be transported to the nearby South Dabaa receiving facility and onwards via existing pipeline infrastructure to market. First oil is expected late in Q4-2019. Concurrently, the Company has submitted permits and is sourcing a drilling rig to drill an appraisal well in the SGZ-6X pool during Q4-2019 which, if successful, will be completed and connected to the new South Ghazalat EPF. In addition, a project to merge and reprocess two existing 3D seismic surveys over the development lease area will also be completed in Q4-2019. In Canada, the Company drilled and cased three Cardium development oil wells (one mile horizontal wells) in the Harmattan area and one Cardium outpost appraisal well (two mile horizontal well) in the South Harmattan area which completed the 2019 drilling program. Subsequent to the quarter, the four horizontal wells have been completed and stimulated and are being equipped for production. The Company paid a dividend of $0.035 per share on September 13, 2019 to shareholders of record on August 30, 2019. STRATEGY UPDATE The Company’s management and board held its annual strategy session in early October, and reconfirmed its commitment to growth through material cash generative mergers and acquisitions to build significantly greater scale, profitability, and long-term sustainability within the next three to five years. To achieve these growth ambitions, the Company intends to leverage its operating and financial capabilities as well as its unique position as a recognized partner of choice in the region, and is actively assessing several opportunities. OPERATIONS UPDATE ARAB REPUBLIC OF EGYPT EASTERN DESERT West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib (100% working interest, operated) Operations and Exploration During the third quarter of 2019, the Company completed and perforated the NWG 38D-1 exploration well drilled in the second quarter of 2019. This well is currently producing oil to the surface at a low rate, confirming the well as an oil discovery in the Red Bed formation. NWG 38D-1 will require stimulation, similar to NWG 38A-1, in Q4-2019 prior to being put into full production. Data recovered and analyzed from the well shows it in pressure communication with the adjacent NWG 38A pool. While encouraging, any potential for additional drilling and reserves additions will be assessed following stimulation and production of the well. Production Production averaged 13,750 bbls/d during the quarter, a decrease of 6% (913 bbls/d) from the previous quarter. This decrease is primarily due to natural declines, the completion of the 2019 Eastern Desert drilling program in the second quarter, and pressure management of the shared M-pool, consistent with production guidance for fiscal 2019 of 15,500 to 16,000 boe/d. Production to date in October averaged ~ 13,228 bbls/d. Sales The Company sold 380.4 mbbls of inventoried entitlement crude oil to EGPC during the quarter. Quarterly Eastern Desert Production (bbls/d) 2019 2018 Q-3 Q-2 Q-1 Q-4 Gross production rate1 13,750 14,663 13,616 12,970 TransGlobe production (inventoried) sold (1,821 ) (967 ) (877 ) (787 ) Total sales 11,929 13,696 12,739 12,183 Government share (royalties and tax) 7,795 8,320 7,711 7,292 TransGlobe sales (after royalties and tax)2 4,134 5,376 5,028 4,891 Total sales 11,929 13,696 12,739 12,183 1 Quarterly production by concession (bbls/d):

West Gharib - 4,003 (Q3-2019), 4,256 (Q2-2019), 4,238 (Q1-2019), and 4,512 (Q4-2018)

West Bakr - 8,978 (Q3-2019), 9,389 (Q2-2019), 8,132 (Q1-2019), and 7,323 (Q4-2018)

North West Gharib - 769 (Q3-2019), 1,018 (Q2-2019), 1,246 (Q1-2019), and 1,135 (Q4-2018) 2 Under the terms of the Production Sharing Concession Agreements, royalties and taxes are paid out of the Government's share of production sharing oil. WESTERN DESERT South Ghazalat (100% working interest, operated) Operations and Exploration At South Ghazalat, the SGZ-6X discovery well (tested at 3,840 bbls of light oil per day) was completed during the third quarter of 2019 as an oil producer in the upper Bahariya formation. Construction of an Early Production Facility ("EPF") is on schedule, from which oil will be transported to the nearby South Dabaa receiving facility and onwards via existing pipeline infrastructure to market. The first oil is expected late in Q4-2019. Concurrently, the Company submitted permits and is sourcing a drilling rig to drill an appraisal well in SGZ-6X pool during Q4-2019, which if successful, will be completed and connected to the new South Ghazalat EPF. In addition, a project to merge and reprocess two existing 3D seismic surveys over the development lease area is also expected to be completed in Q4-2019. CANADA Operations and Exploration During the quarter, the Company drilled and cased three Cardium development oil wells (one-mile horizontal wells) in the Harmattan area and one Cardium outpost appraisal well (two-mile horizontal well) in the South Harmattan area, which completed the 2019 drilling program. Subsequent to the quarter, the four horizontal wells have been completed and stimulated (approximately 40 stages per mile) and are being equipped for production. Production In Canada, oil production averaged 666 bbls/d during the quarter, a decrease of 122 bbls/d (15%) from the previous quarter, primarily due to natural declines. Total Q3-2019 production was 4% (84 boe/d) lower than the previous quarter. Production to date averaged ~ 1,978 boe/d in October with ~ 586 bbls/d of oil. Quarterly Canada Production (boe/d) 2019 2018 Q-3 Q-2 Q-1 Q-4 Canada crude oil (bbls/d) 666 788 894 495 Canada NGLs (bbls/d) 585 533 470 829 Canada natural gas (mcf/d) 5,652 5,733 5,663 5,865 Total production (boe/d) 2,193 2,277 2,308 2,302 Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Earnings (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of US Dollars, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30

Nine Months Ended

September 30

2019 2018 2019 2018 REVENUE Petroleum and natural gas sales, net of royalties 31,200 42,453 111,623 135,622 Finance revenue 85 180 401 399 31,285 42,633 112,024 136,021 EXPENSES Production and operating 11,564 12,242 35,507 40,182 Selling costs 76 527 649 1,653 General and administrative 4,102 5,104 12,743 16,683 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (67 ) 216 (122 ) 195 Finance costs 1,030 1,222 3,311 3,923 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 8,173 8,751 26,184 26,077 Asset retirement obligation accretion 51 72 156 205 (Gain) loss on financial instruments (2,504 ) 5,725 1,426 28,486 Impairment (recovery) loss (409 ) 14,138 7,982 14,138 Gain on disposition of assets (114 ) (5 ) (114 ) (207 ) 21,902 47,992 87,722 131,335 Net earnings (loss) before income taxes 9,383 (5,359 ) 24,302 4,686 Income tax expense – current 6,416 6,924 20,095 19,728 NET EARNINGS (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD 2,967 (12,283 ) 4,207 (15,042 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Currency translation adjustments (410 ) 1,000 1,250 (679 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD 2,557 (11,283 ) 5,457 (15,721 ) Net earnings (loss) per share Basic 0.04 (0.17 ) 0.06 (0.21 ) Diluted 0.04 (0.17 ) 0.06 (0.21 ) Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheets (Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of US Dollars) As at As at September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents 24,444 51,705 Accounts receivable 24,844 12,014 Derivative commodity contracts 740 1,198 Prepaids and other 4,033 5,385 Product inventory 17,342 8,692 71,403 78,994 Non-Current Derivative commodity contracts 243 171 Intangible exploration and evaluation assets 29,128 36,266 Property and equipment Petroleum and natural gas assets 197,941 195,263 Other assets 4,225 3,079 Deferred taxes 9,714 4,523 312,654 318,296 LIABILITIES Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 22,963 28,007 Current portion of lease obligations 1,290 — 24,253 28,007 Non-Current Long-term debt 41,726 52,355 Asset retirement obligation 13,938 12,113 Other long-term liabilities 447 1,007 Lease obligations 865 — Deferred taxes 9,714 4,523 90,943 98,005 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Share capital 152,805 152,084 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 311 (939 ) Contributed surplus 24,515 24,195 Retained earnings 44,080 44,951 221,711 220,291 312,654 318,296 Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity (Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of US Dollars) Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30

September 30

2019 2018 2019 2018 Share Capital Balance, beginning of period 152,805 152,084 152,084 152,084 Stock options exercised — — 547 — Transfer from contributed surplus on exercise of options — — 174 — Balance, end of period 152,805 152,084 152,805 152,084 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Balance, beginning of period 721 1,114 (939 ) 2,793 Currency translation adjustment (410 ) 1,000 1,250 (679 ) Balance, end of period 311 2,114 311 2,114 Contributed Surplus Balance, beginning of period 24,358 23,828 24,195 23,329 Share-based compensation expense 157 164 494 663 Transfer to share capital on exercise of options — — (174 ) — Balance, end of period 24,515 23,992 24,515 23,992 Retained Earnings Balance, beginning of period 43,652 29,042 44,951 31,801 Net earnings (loss) 2,967 (12,283 ) 4,207 (15,042 ) Dividends (2,539 ) (2,527 ) (5,078 ) (2,527 ) Balance, end of period 44,080 14,232 44,080 14,232 Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of US Dollars) Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30

September 30

2019 2018 2019 2018 OPERATING Net earnings (loss) 2,967 (12,283 ) 4,207 (15,042 ) Adjustments for: Depletion, depreciation and amortization 8,173 8,751 26,184 26,077 Asset retirement obligation accretion 51 72 156 205 Deferred lease inducement — (23 ) — (68 ) Impairment (recovery) loss (409 ) 14,138 7,982 14,138 Share-based compensation 406 1,624 1,749 5,309 Finance costs 1,030 1,222 3,311 3,923 Unrealized (gain) loss on financial instruments (2,616 ) 3,295 385 20,157 Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency translation (49 ) 227 (119 ) 205 Gain on asset dispositions (114 ) (5 ) (114 ) (207 ) Asset retirement obligations settled (10 ) — (41 ) (257 ) Changes in non-cash working capital 2,613 30,621 (22,604 ) 4,930 Net cash generated by operating activities 12,042 47,639 21,096 59,370 INVESTING Additions to intangible exploration and evaluation assets (56 ) (5,455 ) (844 ) (7,036 ) Additions to petroleum and natural gas assets (9,197 ) (7,185 ) (24,621 ) (15,859 ) Additions to other assets (39 ) (143 ) (471 ) (378 ) Proceeds from asset dispositions 114 5 114 207 Changes in non-cash working capital (2,177 ) 3,229 (2,478 ) 2,594 Net cash used in investing activities (11,355 ) (9,549 ) (28,300 ) (20,472 ) FINANCING Issue of common shares for cash — — 547 — Interest paid (893 ) (1,233 ) (2,874 ) (3,714 ) Increase in long-term debt 114 146 370 395 Payments on lease obligations (540 ) — (1,430 ) — Repayments of long-term debt (6,523 ) (10,000 ) (11,523 ) (17,797 ) Dividends paid (2,539 ) (2,527 ) (5,078 ) (2,527 ) Changes in non-cash working capital — (3 ) (200 ) (3 ) Net cash used in financing activities (10,381 ) (13,617 ) (20,188 ) (23,646 ) Currency translation differences relating to cash and cash equivalents 13 102 131 (38 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (9,681 ) 24,575 (27,261 ) 15,214 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 34,125 38,088 51,705 47,449 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD 24,444 62,663 24,444 62,663 Advisory on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements or information typically contain statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "may", "will", "would" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. In particular, forward-looking information and statements contained in this document include, but are not limited to, statements relating to "reserves" which are, by their nature, forward-looking statements, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions that the reserves or resources, as applicable, described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and that the reserves can be profitably produced in the future. The recovery and reserve estimates of TransGlobe's reserves provided herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered. Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements and information but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Many factors could cause TransGlobe's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, TransGlobe. Forward-looking information and statements contained in this document include the payment of dividends, including the timing and amount thereof, and the Company's intention to declare and pay dividends in the future under its current dividend policy. Without limitation of the foregoing, future dividend payments, if any, and the level thereof is uncertain, as the Company's dividend policy and the funds available for the payment of dividends from time to time will be dependent upon, among other things, free cash flow, financial requirements for the Company's operations and the execution of its strategy, ongoing production maintenance, growth through acquisitions, fluctuations in working capital and the timing and amount of capital expenditures and anticipated business development capital, payment irregularity in Egypt, debt service requirements and other factors beyond the Company's control. Further, the ability of the Company to pay dividends will be subject to applicable laws (including the satisfaction of the liquidity and solvency tests contained in applicable corporate legislation) and contractual restrictions contained in the instruments governing its indebtedness. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified in this news release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, anticipated production volumes; the timing of drilling wells and mobilizing drilling rigs; the number of wells to be drilled; the Company's ability to obtain qualified staff and equipment in a timely and cost-efficient manner; the regulatory framework governing royalties, taxes and environmental matters in the jurisdictions in which the Company conducts and will conduct its business; future capital expenditures to be made by the Company; future sources of funding for the Company's capital programs; geological and engineering estimates in respect of the Company's reserves and resources; the geography of the areas in which the Company is conducting exploration and development activities; current commodity prices and royalty regimes; availability of skilled labour; future exchange rates; the price of oil; the impact of increasing competition; conditions in general economic and financial markets; availability of drilling and related equipment; effects of regulation by governmental agencies; future operating costs; uninterrupted access to areas of TransGlobe's operations and infrastructure; recoverability of reserves and future production rates; that TransGlobe will have sufficient cash flow, debt or equity sources or other financial resources required to fund its capital and operating expenditures and requirements as needed; that TransGlobe's conduct and results of operations will be consistent with its expectations; that TransGlobe will have the ability to develop its properties in the manner currently contemplated; current or, where applicable, proposed industry conditions, laws and regulations will continue in effect or as anticipated as described herein; that the estimates of TransGlobe's reserves and resource volumes and the assumptions related thereto (including commodity prices and development costs) are accurate in all material respects; and other matters. Forward-looking statements or information are based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking statements or information. These risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements or information include, among other things, operating and/or drilling costs are higher than anticipated; unforeseen changes in the rate of production from TransGlobe's oil and gas properties; changes in price of crude oil and natural gas; adverse technical factors associated with exploration, development, production or transportation of TransGlobe's crude oil reserves; changes or disruptions in the political or fiscal regimes in TransGlobe's areas of activity; changes in tax, energy or other laws or regulations; changes in significant capital expenditures; delays or disruptions in production due to shortages of skilled manpower equipment or materials; economic fluctuations; competition; lack of availability of qualified personnel; the results of exploration and development drilling and related activities; obtaining required approvals of regulatory authorities; volatility in market prices for oil; fluctuations in foreign exchange or interest rates; environmental risks; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; failure of counterparties to perform under the terms of their contracts; and other factors beyond the Company's control. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Please consult TransGlobe’s public filings at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml for further, more detailed information concerning these matters, including additional risks related to TransGlobe's business. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Oil and Gas Advisories Mr. Darrin Drall, P.Eng., - Manager Engineering for TransGlobe Energy Corporation, and a qualified person as defined in the Guidance Note for Mining, Oil and Gas Companies, June 2009, of the London Stock Exchange, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this announcement. Mr. Drall obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering from the University of Manitoba. He is a Registered Professional Engineer in the province of Alberta (Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta) and in the province of Saskatchewan (Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan) and has over 30 years' experience in oil and gas. BOEs may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil equivalent (6 mcf: 1 bbl) is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value. References in this press release to production test rates, are useful in confirming the presence of hydrocarbons, however such rates are not determinative of the rates at which such wells will commence production and decline thereafter and are not indicative of long term performance or of ultimate recovery. While encouraging, readers are cautioned not to place reliance on such rates in calculating the aggregate production for TransGlobe. A pressure transient analysis or well-test interpretation has not been carried out in respect of all wells. Accordingly, the Company cautions that the production test results should be considered to be preliminary. The following abbreviations used in this press release have the meanings set forth below: Bopd



MBopd



Boepd



MBoepd



MBbl

barrels of oil per day



thousand barrels of oil per day



barrels of oil equivalent per day



thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day



thousand barrels For further information, please contact: Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 (403) 264-9888

Email: investor.relations@trans-globe.com

Web site: http://www.trans-globe.com TransGlobe Energy Via FTI Consulting Randy Neely, President & Chief Executive Officer Eddie Ok, Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Canaccord Genuity (Nomad & Joint Broker) +44 0 20 7523 8000 Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor James Asensio GMP First Energy (Joint Broker) +44 0 20 7448 0200 Jonathan Wright FTI Consulting (Financial PR) +44 0 20 3727 1000 Ben Brewerton transglobeenergy@fticonsulting.com Genevieve Ryan nr-fin

© GlobeNewswire 2019 0 Latest news "Companies" 02:17a AIRBUS : reports Nine-Month (9m) 2019 results; delivery and FCF outlook updated, EBIT Adjusted guidance maintained PU 02:16a NOVARTIS : CHF0.50(REGD) Novartis Announces -2- DJ 02:16a OASMIA PHARMACEUTICAL PUBL : recruits Michael of Winklerfelt as new CFO AQ 02:16a Heijmans' result higher in 2019 - Concerns regarding impact of nitrogen measures and PFAS GL 02:16a NOVARTIS AG CHF0.50(REGD) Novartis Announces Avxs-101 Intrathecal Study Update DJ 02:15a HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES : to Announce Fiscal Year 2020 First Quarter Financial Results and Host Earnings Conference Call on November 13, 2019 US ET PR 02:15a Basilea reports positive preclinical data on oncology drug candidates derazantinib and lisavanbulin at AACR-NCI-EORTC conference GL 02:12a INMARSAT : gets green light for $3.4bn private buyout AQ 02:12a BOEING : boss accused of lying as senators grill him over 737 Max AQ 02:11a MASTERCARD : Strong spending raises quarterly Mastercard sales AQ