Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Update to Significant Shareholder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 02:01am EDT

AIM & TSX:  “TGL” & NASDAQ:  “TGA”

CALGARY, Alberta, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer)
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:TransGlobe Energy Corporation
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuerx
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsx
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify)iii: Total number of voting rights of issuer changed as a result of completion of tender offer. 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
NameJanus Henderson Group plc
City and country of registered office (if applicable)London, UK
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:28 May 2019
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):9 July 2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
 % of voting rights
attached to shares
(total of 8. A)		% of voting rights
through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		Total of both in %
(8.A + 8.B)		Total number of voting
rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reachedBelow 3%Below 3%Below 3%72,542,071
Position of previous notification (if applicable)8.16%0%8.16% 



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)		Number of voting rightsix% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC
(DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC)
(DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC)
(DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC)
(DTR5.2.1)
CA8936621066-Below 3%-Below 3%
     
SUBTOTAL 8. ABelow 3%Below 3%
 

 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		Number of voting rights that may
be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		% of voting rights
     
  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1  


B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		Physical or cash
settlementxii		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
      
   SUBTOTAL 8.B.2  


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
(please mark the applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)X
Namexv% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial
instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold		Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Janus Henderson Group plc   
Henderson Group Holdings Asset Management Limited   
HGI Asset Management Group Limited   
Henderson Global Group Limited   
Henderson Holdings Group Limited   
HGI Group Limited   
Henderson Global Investors (Holdings) Limited   
Henderson Global Investors Limited   
 


10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be held 
 
11. Additional informationxvi
 


Place of completion201 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3AE
Date of completion9 July 2019

The Company understands this disposal of holding was subsequent to a change of portfolio manager at Janus Henderson.

About TransGlobe

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Telephone: +1 403.264.9888
Email: investor.relations@trans-globe.com
Web site: http://www.trans-globe.com		  
   
TransGlobe Energy Via FTI Consulting
Randy Neely, President and Chief Executive Officer  
Eddie Ok, Chief Financial Officer 
   
Canaccord Genuity  (Nomad & Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7523 8000
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor  
James Asensio  
   
GMP First Energy (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7448 0200
Jonathan Wright  
   
FTI Consulting (Financial PR) +44 (0) 20 3727 1000
Ben Brewerton transglobeenergy@fticonsulting.com
Genevieve Ryan 

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/632f4afd-685d-4899-969b-ec413bc2abc3

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:23aSuperdry slumps to a loss after £130 million provision
RE
02:23aYOURGENE HEALTH : Final Results, Business Update and Director Change
PU
02:23aSEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : Update on Shareholding in Sembcorp Energy India Limited
PU
02:23aMETCASH : 10 July 2019 Appointment of Directors
PU
02:20aWYG : Cancellation - WYG Plc
PU
02:20aAMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
02:20aAMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
02:20aAMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE EX UK DR : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
02:20aBEZANT RESOURCES : Completion of Exploration Review - Buffalo Project
PU
02:20aAMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
2SK HYNIX INC : Japan, South Korea raise stakes in dispute over forced labor
3E.ON SE : Most big CO2 emitting firms not on track for climate goals - report
4NOKIA OYJ : China Unicom deploys Nokia optical fronthaul to support 5G deployment in 2019
5DOW JONES 30 : Oil rises on falling U.S. stockpiles, Gulf storm forecast
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About