TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Update to Significant Shareholder
07/10/2019 | 02:01am EDT
AIM & TSX: “TGL” & NASDAQ: “TGA”
CALGARY, Alberta, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer)
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
TransGlobe Energy Corporation
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
x
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
x
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii: Total number of voting rights of issuer changed as a result of completion of tender offer.
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
Janus Henderson Group plc
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
London, UK
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
28 May 2019
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
9 July 2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
Below 3%
Below 3%
Below 3%
72,542,071
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
8.16
%
0
%
8.16
%
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of shares ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
Direct (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.1)
Indirect (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Direct (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
CA8936621066
-
Below 3%
-
Below 3%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
Below 3%
Below 3%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration datex
Exercise/ Conversion Periodxi
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration datex
Exercise/ Conversion Period xi
Physical or cash settlementxii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
X
Namexv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Janus Henderson Group plc
Henderson Group Holdings Asset Management Limited
HGI Asset Management Group Limited
Henderson Global Group Limited
Henderson Holdings Group Limited
HGI Group Limited
Henderson Global Investors (Holdings) Limited
Henderson Global Investors Limited
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
Place of completion
201 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3AE
Date of completion
9 July 2019
The Company understands this disposal of holding was subsequent to a change of portfolio manager at Janus Henderson.
About TransGlobe
TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.