Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces an Update to a Significant Shareholder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 02:02am EDT

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation ("TransGlobe" or the “Company”) (AIM & TSX: “TGL” & NASDAQ: “TGA”) understands that as of August 14, 2019, Morgan Stanley, through various funds, individuals and/or institutional clients of the foregoing, beneficially own an aggregate interest in 5,006,884 common shares of the Company, which represents approximately 6.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

The above information is based on the Company’s understanding of Morgan Stanley’s 13F Securities and Exchange Commission filing, dated 14 August 2019.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer)
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:TransGlobe Energy Corporation
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuerx
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsx
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify)iii: Total number of voting rights of issuer changed as a result of completion of tender offer. 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
NameMorgan Stanley
City and country of registered office (if applicable)New York, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:n/a
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):n/a
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
 % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached6.9%0%6.9%5,006,884
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		n/a0%n/a 


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		Number of voting rightsix% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
CA8936621066-5,006,884-6.9%
     
SUBTOTAL 8. A5,006,8846.9%
 

 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		% of voting rights
     
  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1  


B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		Physical or cash
settlementxii		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
      
   SUBTOTAL 8.B.2  


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		X
Namexv% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Morgan Stanley6.9% 6.9%
    
    
    
 


10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be held 
 
11. Additional informationxvi
 
 
Place of completionn/a
Date of completionn/a


About TransGlobe

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

For further information, please contact: 

Investor Relations
Telephone: +1 403.444.4787
Email: investor.relations@trans-globe.com
Web site:  http://www.trans-globe.com		  
   
TransGlobe Energy Via FTI Consulting
Randy Neely, President and Chief Executive Officer  
Eddie Ok, Chief Financial Officer 
   
Canaccord Genuity  (Nomad & Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7523 8000
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor  
James Asensio  
   
GMP First Energy (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7448 0200
Jonathan Wright  
   
FTI Consulting (Financial PR) +44 (0) 20 3727 1000
Ben Brewerton transglobeenergy@fticonsulting.com
Genevieve Ryan 


PDF available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/77535ea6-351c-408e-b95d-1cc89ee5fc9e

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:55aMalaysia Bucks Regional Trend With Forecast-Beating 2Q GDP Growth -- Update
DJ
02:52aSOLTECH ENERGY SWEDEN : ASRE in China receives new order from real estate company in Hangzhou
PU
02:52aBCA MARKETPLACE : Form 8.3 - BCA Marketplace plc
PU
02:52aZALARIS : on track with profitability initiatives
PU
02:52aANGLO AMERICAN : Share Buyback
PU
02:51aEPISURF MEDICAL : reaches new milestones in its patient population
AQ
02:48aSeadrill venture in $656 million Qatar rig contract
RE
02:48aWorsening Earnings Outlook Leaves Investors in a Bind -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aUPS Invests in Self-Driving Trucks -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aMondelez, Kraft Say Regulator Violated Pact -- WSJ
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Quarterly Report
2Pot producer CannTrust says over half of its stock frozen following rule violation
3CFTC says Kraft, Mondelez to pay $16 million in wheat price manipulation case
4Ping An Insurance says Hong Kong important hub despite mass protests
5Oil rises as U.S. retail sales ease recession fears

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group