TransMedics : Corporate Overview 0 06/25/2020 | 12:54pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields June 2020 Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, including statements about our results of operations, commercial opportunity and the rate of adoption and benefits of the OCS. Each forward-looking statement is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include those related to our anticipation that we continue to incur losses; our need to raise additional funding; our existing and any future indebtedness, including our ability to comply with affirmative and negative covenants under our credit agreement to which we will remain subject to until maturity, and our ability to obtain additional financing on favorable terms or at all; the fluctuation of our financial results from quarter to quarter; our ability to use net operating losses and research and development credit carryforwards; our dependence on the success of the OCS; the rate and degree of market acceptance of the OCS; our ability to educate patients, surgeons, transplant centers and private payors of benefits offered by the OCS; the impact of the outbreak of the novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) and associated containment and remediation efforts; our ability to improve the OCS platform; our dependence on a limited number of customers for a significant portion of our net revenue; the timing of and our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals or clearances for our OCS products; our ability to adequately respond to FDA follow-up inquiries in a timely manner; the performance of our third-party suppliers and manufacturers; the timing or results of clinical trials for the OCS; our manufacturing, sales, marketing and clinical support capabilities and strategy; attacks against our information technology infrastructure; the economic, political and other risks associated with our foreign operations; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; our ability to protect, defend, maintain and enforce our intellectual property rights relating to the OCS and avoid allegations that our products infringe, misappropriate or otherwise violate the intellectual property rights of third parties; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals or clearance for our OCS products; the pricing of the OCS, as well as the reimbursement coverage for the OCS in the United States and internationally; regulatory developments in the United States, European Union and other jurisdictions; the extent and success of competing products that are or may become available; the impact of any product recalls or improper use of our products; our estimates regarding revenues, expenses and needs for additional financing and the risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" and in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019, and in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and in any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Additional information will be made available by our annual and quarterly reports and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC. These forward-looking statements (except as otherwise noted) speak only as of the date of this presentation. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Market & Industry Data Projections, estimates, industry data and information contained in this presentation, including the Company's general expectations and market position and market opportunity, are based on information from third-party sources and management estimates. Although the Company believes that its third party-sources are reliable, the Company cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of its sources. The Company's management estimates are derived from third-party sources, publicly available information, the Company's knowledge of its industry and assumptions based on such information and knowledge. The Company's management estimates have not been verified by any independent source. All of the projections, estimates, market data and industry information used in this presentation involve a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such information. In addition, projections, estimates and assumptions relating to the Company's and its industry's future performance and the Company's estimates of the potential pool of donors and potential addressable commercial oppoDrtBunDityD,aorennoercsessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, those described above, that could cause future performance to differ materially from the Company's expressed projections, estimates and assumptions or those provided by third parties. 2 TransMedics: Significant Growth Opportunity Q1 Update and Recent Developments Q1 Highlights Q1 Net Revenue (millions) $7.5 Q1 '19 Q1 '20 Recent Developments - OCS Liver Opportunity Update PROTECT trial readout demonstrated statistically superior outcomes… …thus opening up the ~$3bn addressable commercial opportunity $750mm $150mm $2,115mm 4 TMDX COVID-19 Impact, Business Durability & Near Term Actions to Address COVID-19 Impact TMDX Business Durability Near Term COVID Actions ▪ Experienced a decline in transplant procedures starting in March as healthcare facilities shifted resources to COVID response

▪ Early signs of recovery in transplant procedures towards the second half of April

▪ FDA panel for OCS Heart delayed (now expected H2 2020)

▪ Temporary reduction in manufacturing and distribution from our facility (maintain an inventory of raw materials and finished goods to support customers) ▪ Organ transplants are life-saving emergent procedures, NOT elective procedures

▪ There is built-in pent-up demand in the form of national waiting list that continued to grow during the COVID crisis

▪ The need for transplant procedures does not depend on patients' willingness to visit their physicians or hospitals

▪ Organ transplant procedure is associated with high-margin revenue to hospitals

▪ Organ transplant procedures are already starting to come back

▪ OCS Heart FDA Panel being rescheduled for H2 2020 ▪ OCS Liver PMA on track for Q2 2020 filing ▪ Protection of Our Team: Instituted work from home program for employees that are not involved in production and distribution

▪ Maintained Product & Clinical Support: Given the urgent nature of transplant procedures, we continued to support our global customers to with product and clinical support throughout the pandemic

▪ Maintain Financial Health: TMDX has taken preemptive measures to reduce near-term expenses; implemented small reduction in headcount; across the board percentage deferment of salaries to maintain a healthy balance sheet 5 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Transmedics Group Inc. published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 16:53:07 UTC 0 Latest news "Companies" 01:16p KHOROS : Care Now Offers Google's Business Messages to Serve Customers Online BU 01:15p BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES PLC : Managers' Transactions AQ 01:12p Germany won't agree on 5G rules before summer break RE 01:12p Novartis Resolves Legacy FCPA Investigations GL 01:10p EXCLUSIVE : France, Netherlands close to deal on KLM bailout - sources RE 01:08p WORLD GYM INTERNATIONAL : Appoints Lewis Stanton Chief Executive Officer & Jarrod Saracco Chief Operations Officer PR