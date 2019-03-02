TransPerfect : Adds Two New US Locations in Hartford and Tampa

World’s Largest Translation Company Tops 50 Cities in the Americas

TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced its two newest office openings: Hartford, Connecticut and Tampa, Florida.

With the addition of these two locations, TransPerfect now maintains physical offices in 50 cities in the Americas in addition to its 50+ offices across more than 30 countries worldwide.

Hartford is the headquarters location for Fortune 500 members Aetna, Hartford Financial Services, and Eversource Energy. Other notable organizations like United Technologies, Stanley Black & Decker, and Carrier Corporation operate from Hartford suburbs.

The Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metropolitan statistical area (MSA) is home to prominent companies including Tech Data Corporation, Jabil, Inc., Raymond James Financial, and Publix Supermarkets.

TransPerfect enjoys deep ties to both the tri-state region and to Florida. The company has been headquartered in New York City since its founding in 1992 and employs many Connecticut residents in its NYC offices and other tri-state locations. Clients based in Connecticut, including those in Hartford, have had local and in-person service since the company’s founding but will now benefit from an even more proximate location.

The company’s Florida ties go even further back. TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe graduated from the University of Florida, as did a number of key senior executives within the company.

Shawe stated, “Our goal is to provide services that are global in scope, but local in delivery. We have significant clients headquartered in both Hartford and Tampa, and we’re excited to now be able to service them from local offices in each city.”

Hartford Office Contact Information:

111 Founders Plaza, Suite 1200

East Hartford, CT 06108

+1 860.709.9746

hartford@transperfect.com

Tampa Office Contact Information:

412 E. Madison St.

Suite 1206

Tampa, FL 33609

+1 813.460.1776

tampa@transperfect.com

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language services and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 4,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

