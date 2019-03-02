TransPerfect : Adds Two New US Locations in Hartford and Tampa

TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology
solutions for global business, today announced its two newest office
openings: Hartford, Connecticut and Tampa, Florida.
With the addition of these two locations, TransPerfect now maintains
physical offices in 50 cities in the Americas in addition to its 50+
offices across more than 30 countries worldwide.
Hartford is the headquarters location for Fortune 500 members Aetna,
Hartford Financial Services, and Eversource Energy. Other notable
organizations like United Technologies, Stanley Black & Decker, and
Carrier Corporation operate from Hartford suburbs.
The Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metropolitan statistical area (MSA)
is home to prominent companies including Tech Data Corporation, Jabil,
Inc., Raymond James Financial, and Publix Supermarkets.
TransPerfect enjoys deep ties to both the tri-state region and to
Florida. The company has been headquartered in New York City since its
founding in 1992 and employs many Connecticut residents in its NYC
offices and other tri-state locations. Clients based in Connecticut,
including those in Hartford, have had local and in-person service since
the company’s founding but will now benefit from an even more proximate
location.
The company’s Florida ties go even further back. TransPerfect President
and CEO Phil Shawe graduated from the University of Florida, as did a
number of key senior executives within the company.
Shawe stated, “Our goal is to provide services that are global in scope,
but local in delivery. We have significant clients headquartered in both
Hartford and Tampa, and we’re excited to now be able to service them
from local offices in each city.”
Hartford Office Contact Information:
111 Founders Plaza, Suite 1200
East
Hartford, CT 06108
+1 860.709.9746
hartford@transperfect.com
Tampa Office Contact Information:
412 E. Madison St.
Suite 1206
Tampa,
FL 33609
+1 813.460.1776
tampa@transperfect.com
About TransPerfect
TransPerfect
is the world’s largest provider of language
services and technology
solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities
on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+
languages to clients worldwide. More than 4,000 global organizations
employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® Product
Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an
unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is
fully ISO
9001 and ISO
17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York,
with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more
information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.
