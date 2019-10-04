Log in
TransPerfect Connect Opens New 900-Seat Contact Center in Phoenix

10/04/2019 | 07:38pm EDT

NEW YORK and PHOENIX, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced the opening of a new, state-of-the-art contact center in Phoenix, Arizona.

The new center seats 900 and is designed with employee convenience, productivity, and workplace enjoyment as top priorities. The building features a long list of attractive amenities, including a large on-site cafeteria, game room, meditation/quiet room, mothers room, and prayer room, as well as both free parking and easy access to public transportation.

The new Phoenix facility builds on the company’s existing Arizona presence, joining its original Tempe contact center, which has housed hundreds of local contact center professionals and remote interpreters since its 2011 opening. The Tempe center is at 1725 W. Greentree Drive and will continue to operate.

TransPerfect’s Arizona-based interpreters and customer service agents provide clients with over-the-phone interpretation as well as general customer service outsourcing and contact center support solutions.

Company growth was the main catalyst for this move, as TransPerfect has added hundreds of jobs, virtually all with locally sourced hires, and has plans to employ more than 1,000 agents and interpreters between the Tempe and Phoenix centers by the end of 2020. To view available positions, visit www.transperfectconnect.com/careers.

TransPerfect Connect—Phoenix Contact Center
4809 E. Thistle Landing Drive, Suite 110
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Phone:+1 480.403.4100
Email: info@transperfectconnect.com

“Advanced business service providers such as TransPerfect find the quality workforce in Phoenix to be a valuable asset,” said Christine Mackay, Director, Phoenix Community and Economic Development. “Phoenix is well known for an experienced customer service workforce. TransPerfect is capitalizing on that experience and a diverse population with multiple language capabilities to grow in Arizona.”

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, “The demand for contact center support and remote interpretation continues to rise as companies elevate their focus on overall customer experience. Our ties to the greater Phoenix area grow stronger every day, and we expect that Arizona will continue to be the primary hub for our contact centers for years to come.”

About TransPerfect
TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

Contact:
Ryan Simper +1 212.689.5555
mediainquiry@transperfect.com

