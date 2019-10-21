Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TransPerfect : Expands Dubbing Capabilities with Acquisition of Madrid-based Lassostudios

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 02:33pm EDT

Specialty Dubbing and Media House Increases Resources of World’s Largest Translation and Localization Company

TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced the acquisition of Lassostudios, a boutique Spanish dubbing provider. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Founded in Madrid in 2011, Lassostudios specializes in dubbing, voiceover, subtitling, audio description, closed captioning, and other post-production services, delivered primarily to entertainment clients in Spain and elsewhere in Europe.

TransPerfect has grown rapidly in the media space, including recently announced deals to acquire Lylo, Sublime Subtitling & Translation, and AGM Factory. The company has invested heavily in providing the most advanced dubbing, voiceover, and subtitling services, including AI-powered solutions, to clients through the Media.NEXT solution. Acquiring Lassostudios complements the company’s existing network – which includes TransPerfect’s Barcelona-based production hub and studios – by introducing a second facility in Spain.

Lassostudios is led by Co-Founders and Co-Owners Carmen Mellado and Javier Fernández. Both will continue to head the division and also join TransPerfect’s senior management team, where they will advise on overall company production strategy for media and entertainment.

Mellado and Fernández remarked, “We’re very proud of what the Lassostudios team has accomplished so far in Spain, and now we’re ready for something bigger. By joining TransPerfect, Lassostudios will immediately be able to offer a vast pool of global resources and an array of new service offerings to our employees and clients. TransPerfect has a history of innovating in the media space, including groundbreaking work with AI technology, and we could not be more excited for the future.”

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, “Lassostudios has established a niche working regionally for Spanish entertainment companies and a reputation for quality work. This acquisition allows us to share that expertise with a broader audience and improve overall service levels for our shared clients. I’d like to extend an enthusiastic welcome to the entire Lassostudios team on behalf of the TransPerfect family.”

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:11pLVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Trump's Vuitton visit stirs discord at the brand as designer hits out
RE
03:11pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : James Arthur Announces 2020 North American ‘The YOU Tour' Dates
PU
03:11pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Brett Eldrege's Critically Acclaimed Glow Live Christmas Tour To Return For 2019 Holiday Season
PU
03:11pNEW RELIC : 3 Strategies to Avoid Downtime When Migrating Data to the Cloud
PU
03:11pSTEEL DYNAMICS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:11pNEWLOX GOLD VENTURES : (Video Enhanced) Newlox Shares Video of the On-Site Analytical Laboratory
AQ
03:09pOpioid talks with Teva, distributors could resume Tuesday - attorney
RE
03:09pCONTURA ENERGY : Deal for Wyoming mines called best-case for idled miners
AQ
03:09pMiddlesex Water Company Begins $70 Million Upgrade at Its Largest Water Treatment Plant
GL
03:06pCALLAWAY GOLF : Stephen Curry And Callaway Golf Announce Multi-Year Partnership
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : hires KPMG for independent audit after FT allegations
2BOMBARDIER INC. : Long-haul, fuel efficient jets underpin demand at Las Vegas air show
3ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC : Drug companies reach $260 million opioid settlement with Ohio counties, averting land..
4CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Capco says no approach from Nicholas Candy, ta..
5BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : GSK to sell two vaccines in $1.1 billion deal to focus on newer treatments

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group