TransPerfect : Expands Dubbing Capabilities with Acquisition of Madrid-based Lassostudios

Specialty Dubbing and Media House Increases Resources of World’s Largest Translation and Localization Company

TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced the acquisition of Lassostudios, a boutique Spanish dubbing provider. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Founded in Madrid in 2011, Lassostudios specializes in dubbing, voiceover, subtitling, audio description, closed captioning, and other post-production services, delivered primarily to entertainment clients in Spain and elsewhere in Europe.

TransPerfect has grown rapidly in the media space, including recently announced deals to acquire Lylo, Sublime Subtitling & Translation, and AGM Factory. The company has invested heavily in providing the most advanced dubbing, voiceover, and subtitling services, including AI-powered solutions, to clients through the Media.NEXT solution. Acquiring Lassostudios complements the company’s existing network – which includes TransPerfect’s Barcelona-based production hub and studios – by introducing a second facility in Spain.

Lassostudios is led by Co-Founders and Co-Owners Carmen Mellado and Javier Fernández. Both will continue to head the division and also join TransPerfect’s senior management team, where they will advise on overall company production strategy for media and entertainment.

Mellado and Fernández remarked, “We’re very proud of what the Lassostudios team has accomplished so far in Spain, and now we’re ready for something bigger. By joining TransPerfect, Lassostudios will immediately be able to offer a vast pool of global resources and an array of new service offerings to our employees and clients. TransPerfect has a history of innovating in the media space, including groundbreaking work with AI technology, and we could not be more excited for the future.”

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, “Lassostudios has established a niche working regionally for Spanish entertainment companies and a reputation for quality work. This acquisition allows us to share that expertise with a broader audience and improve overall service levels for our shared clients. I’d like to extend an enthusiastic welcome to the entire Lassostudios team on behalf of the TransPerfect family.”

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191021005722/en/