TransPerfect Expands Gaming Solutions With Acquisition of MoGi Group

NEW YORK and DUBLIN, Ireland, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced the acquisition of MoGi Group, a bespoke gaming solutions house recognized as one of the premier partners for studios, developers, and content owners in the gaming space.



Founded in 2007, MoGi’s vision is to provide an unparalleled array of customizable solutions tailored to the gaming sector. They have combined leading creative and technical expertise with a passion for gaming that runs through its worldwide network of employees. The MoGi team is fully immersed in gamer culture and committed to efficiently delivering top-level gaming experiences to audiences and players around the world.

Headquartered in Dublin, MoGi has offices in Europe and the US, including Athens, Berlin, Brussels, Munich, and Charlotte. The company is listed as #3 in the world for gaming localization by industry experts.

MoGi is led by CEO and Founder Orad Elkayam as well as Head of Global Operations Zoi Vitsentzou. Both Elkayam and Vitsentzou will continue to lead MoGi’s day-to-day operations as Division President and Head of Global Gaming Operations, respectively, and will join TransPerfect’s senior management team.

Elkayam stated, “This is a monumental day, not just for MoGi, but for me personally as well. For over a decade, we’ve lived and breathed gaming. We are gamers at heart, and it’s clear to me that TransPerfect shares our commitment to working with the gaming community. I am pleased we have a common view of the future of the industry, as evidenced by their investments in technology improvements that will benefit clients. MoGi’s specialization, dedication to gaming, and commitment to quality and creativity will remain with us and grow with the global resources at our disposal.”

The acquisition is a key component of TransPerfect’s commitment to providing quality service in the global gaming industry. One immediate efficiency that the union creates is a direct path for MoGi to reach the APAC and Latin America regions. TransPerfect’s existing presence in key markets such as Japan, South Korea, Brazil, and North America will allow a much larger group of potential clients to access the combined organization’s services. MoGi will also continue to invest in the growth of its creative services, including its recently announced art division, and its new animation groups.

Elkayam continued, “Anyone who knows Zoi and me understands that we have a strong spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, and we would not make a decision like this without full confidence in the great things to come. I have spent considerable time with the TransPerfect team and am certain that we share a like-minded passion for quality, execution, and client service. This merger creates the perfect home for the MoGi family, both now and long into the future.”

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe remarked, “It’s a true privilege to welcome an organization like MoGi to the TransPerfect family of companies. They are undisputed experts in the gaming space, and their success and reputation among their clients is a testament to Orad, Zoi, and their entire team. We look forward to working together to accelerate the growth of our combined gaming localization practice.”

About MoGi Group

MoGi Group provides world-class video game localization, community management, player support, quality assurance and games testing, voice-over recording, cybersecurity, tool development, art design, and age rating services to over 650 satisfied clients worldwide. MoGi’s solutions are designed to take clients from game conception to release and beyond, gaining an intimate understanding of each game and community and tailoring its processes to each new title that crosses its path, whether from major development studios or startup indie projects. www.mogi-group.com

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink ® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com .