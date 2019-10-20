Log in
TransPerfect : Expands Media Localization Group With Acquisition of Sublime Subtitling and Translation

10/20/2019 | 03:36pm EDT

Madrid-Based Subtitling Specialist Joins World’s Largest Translation and Localization Company

TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced the acquisition of Sublime Subtitling & Translation. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Founded in Madrid in 2017 by partners Sevan Bruce Nazarian, Marta Román, Iván Poveda, and Luisana León, Sublime specializes in audiovisual translation and subtitling for global entertainment clients.

TransPerfect has grown rapidly in the media space, including recently announced deals to acquire Lylo, Lassostudios, and AGM Factory. The company has invested heavily in providing the most advanced dubbing, voiceover, and subtitling services, including AI-powered solutions, to clients via its Media.NEXT technology platform. Welcoming Sublime to the TransPerfect family of companies complements its existing infrastructure—which includes TransPerfect’s Barcelona-based studios and Lassostudios’ Madrid facility.

The founding partners will continue to lead the division and will join TransPerfect’s senior management team, where they will advise on overall company production strategy for media and entertainment. All current employees are expected to remain with the company, and the division will report to TransPerfect’s Senior Vice President Barnaby Wass based in Barcelona.

Nazarian remarked, “By combining the know-how and expert subtitling resources of the Sublime team with the technologies and resources of the TransPerfect team, we will now be able to do what we do best on a much larger scale and in a more cost-effective manner. Together, we are better equipped to meet the challenges of our growing industry and offer our clients the best possible solutions.”

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, “Sublime is a fresh and dynamic agency that has quickly grown into a respected player in media localization. We’re delighted to welcome their team to our family of companies.”

About Sublime

Sublime is a boutique media localization agency based in Spain, made up of young and passionate industry experts offering a wide range of end-to-end localization services with an ISO 9001 certified process across 35 languages to key actors of the media industry. Our mission is to bridge human beings by breaking through language and cultural barriers. For more information, visit www.sublimesubtitling.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.


© Business Wire 2019
