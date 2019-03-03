TransPerfect Legal Solutions : Expands Global Capabilities with E-Discovery Data Center and Service Team in Sydney

New Facility Enhances Existing Worldwide Network of E-Discovery Infrastructure and Services

TransPerfect Legal Solutions (TLS), a global provider of e-discovery and litigation support solutions for law firms and corporate legal departments, today announced the expansion of its worldwide e-discovery capabilities with the addition of a secure data processing and hosting center and a specialized local client service team in Sydney, Australia.

TLS’s new Sydney office seats a team of 30, reflecting the company’s investment in this significant global hub. In addition to housing service staff, the space includes an access-controlled forensics lab for the collection and secure storage of case data. The TLS service team will support client matters through a secure data center in Sydney where case data will be processed in TLS’s proprietary processing/ECA software, Digital Reef, and then hosted in Relativity for review—all while never leaving Australian borders.

The market in Australia for e-discovery services for class actions, general commercial litigations, and regulatory matters is well established, and the market demand for capable e-discovery providers is rapidly increasing.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, “Australia is an active and complex legal market, and establishing this new facility in Sydney will allow TLS to deliver at a higher level for our local clients, particularly those that prefer to conduct e-discovery and host data in-country. We look forward to continued expansion in Australia, and in the APAC region as a whole.”

Existing TLS data processing and hosting centers in New Jersey, Virginia, Toronto, London, Hong Kong, and Beijing are supported by service teams in eighteen cities as well as a dozen forensics laboratories worldwide.

