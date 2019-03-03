New Facility Enhances Existing Worldwide Network of E-Discovery
Infrastructure and Services
TransPerfect Legal Solutions (TLS), a global provider of e-discovery and
litigation support solutions for law firms and corporate legal
departments, today announced the expansion of its worldwide e-discovery
capabilities with the addition of a secure data processing and hosting
center and a specialized local client service team in Sydney, Australia.
TransPerfect Legal Solutions Expands Global Capabilities with E-Discovery Data Center and Service Team in Sydney
TLS’s new Sydney office seats a team of 30, reflecting the company’s
investment in this significant global hub. In addition to housing
service staff, the space includes an access-controlled forensics lab for
the collection and secure storage of case data. The TLS service team
will support client matters through a secure data center in Sydney where
case data will be processed in TLS’s proprietary processing/ECA
software, Digital
Reef, and then hosted in Relativity for review—all while never
leaving Australian borders.
The market in Australia for e-discovery services for class actions,
general commercial litigations, and regulatory matters is well
established, and the market demand for capable e-discovery providers is
rapidly increasing.
TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, “Australia is an
active and complex legal market, and establishing this new facility in
Sydney will allow TLS to deliver at a higher level for our local
clients, particularly those that prefer to conduct e-discovery and host
data in-country. We look forward to continued expansion in Australia,
and in the APAC region as a whole.”
Existing TLS data processing and hosting centers in New Jersey,
Virginia, Toronto, London, Hong Kong, and Beijing are supported by
service teams in eighteen cities as well as a dozen forensics
laboratories worldwide.
About TransPerfect Legal Solutions
TransPerfect
Legal Solutions (TLS) is an industry leader in global legal support.
Founded in 1992, TLS offers a full suite of services, including forensic
technology and consulting, e-discovery
and early data assessment, managed
review and legal staffing, language
services, deposition
and trial support, and paper
discovery and production. With offices in over 90 cities across 6
continents, TLS is a trusted partner for every Am Law 200 and Global 100
law firm, as well as the majority of Fortune 500 corporate legal
departments. For more information, visit www.transperfectlegal.com.
