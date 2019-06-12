TransPerfect : Life Sciences Takes Center Stage at DIA 2019 with a Theatrical Stakeholder Collaboration Workshop

TransPerfect
Life Sciences, a leading provider of services and technologies to
support global product development for the life sciences industry, today
announced highlights of its upcoming presence at DIA
2019, including a workshop entitled “Setting the Stage for Effective
Stakeholder Collaboration,” as well as live demos of the award-winning
Trial Interactive e-clinical platform.
The
workshop will be held on June 26 at 4:15 PM and will be led by
Christine Morris, Executive Director of TransPerfect Life Sciences
Solutions. Rather than delivering a typical conference presentation,
Morris is taking a novel and artistic approach to the session. Talent
from North Carolina’s Cary Playwrights’ Forum will assist Morris with
stage adaptations of real-world clinical research scenarios, guiding
attendees through empathy-mapping exercises and providing practical and
powerful tools for stakeholder management.
In addition, TransPerfect will preview
new e-clinical innovations in its Trial Interactive platform—the
cloud-based solution designed by clinical professionals for clinical
professionals. Join TransPerfect Life Sciences Head of Product
Development, Jay Smith, at Booth #1838 on June 24 at 1:30 PM for an
e-clinical innovation talk entitled “Mobile, Machine Learning, and More:
Simplifying Clinical Processes.” The Trial Interactive innovation team
will be on hand to demo solutions that enable clinical teams to stay
inspection ready while reducing administrative costs and speeding
timelines.
TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, “Centralizing the full
clinical document lifecycle and maintaining inspection readiness are
priorities for us. Our focus is on maximizing collaboration and
simplifying workflows for study teams and utilizing best-practice
technology to help improve and streamline trials. I'd also like to thank
the North Carolina-based actors who will help facilitate Christine's
workshop. They are sure to be an engaging addition to DIA 2019.”
New Developments on Display at Booth #1838:
Trial Interactive 10.0 – This upcoming release introduces
an improved user experience with nuanced, practical features developed
over 10+ years of e-clinical innovation. Faster and more intuitive,
version 10.0 includes several new enhancements that ensure Trial
Interactive continues to be a top choice of users seeking a practical
and time-saving e-clinical platform.
myTI – Trial Interactive’s mobile eTMF solution simplifies
workflows for CRAs with mobile document capture, real-time document work
streams, and insights into completeness—anytime and anywhere. During DIA
2019, attendees can stop by to experience the advantages of mobile
e-clinical solutions by participating in a brief myTI-powered scavenger
hunt and entering for a chance to win a TMF Inspection-Readiness
Workshop or a $100 American Express gift card.
TI GlobalLearn – TransPerfect’s compliance-focused learning
management system (LMS) enables the training and certification of study
teams on study protocol, regulatory, and SOP compliance. Since
GlobalLearn’s release, study teams have experienced the importance of a
compliance-focused LMS for training study personnel, enjoying the
benefits of expedited training timelines, reduced compliance risks, and
growth in overall operational excellence.
TI Collaborate – Trial Interactive’s content management solution
provides online collaborative and controlled document authoring,
approval, and content management-related training (via integration with
TI GlobalLearn). With 21 CFR Part 11 compliant workflows and approvals,
the solution offers an end-to-end service platform for clinical content
management, including direct integrations with TI eTMF. Study teams are
rapidly adopting Trial Interactive’s clinical content management
solution to streamline document processes.
Trial Interactive is consistently praised by clinical professionals as
the most practical, user-friendly e-clinical platform, featuring
powerful solutions that accelerate site activation while reducing study
timelines, costs, compliance risks, and administrative burdens. Contact info@trialinteractive.com
for more information.
About TransPerfect Trial Interactive
TransPerfect’s Trial
Interactive solution provides a collaborative web-based platform for
study start-up and eTMF that enables sponsors, CROs, IRBs, central
laboratories, and other vendors to maintain and update clinical trial
documentation in a secure online environment. With fully searchable
solutions, including investigator portals, Trial Interactive streamlines
study timelines and reduces the administrative burdens of global
clinical trials. As part of TransPerfect’s Life Sciences division, Trial
Interactive is dedicated to working with clients on a global,
collaborative level, supporting a wide range of requirements including
e-feasibility, eTMF review/reconciliation, pharmacovigilance and safety
management, endpoint adjudication, and product licensing and alliance
management. For more information on Trial Interactive, please contact info@trialinteractive.com
or +1 212.400.8848, or visit www.trialinteractive.com.
About TransPerfect
TransPerfect
is the world’s largest provider of language
and technology
solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six
continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+
languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations
employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® Product
Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an
unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is
fully ISO
9001 and ISO
17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York,
with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more
information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.
