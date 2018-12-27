TransPerfect : Makes Philanthropic Investment in Girls Who Code's Mission to Close the Gender Gap in Technology Careers

TransPerfect,
the world’s largest provider of language services and technology, today
announced it has made a major philanthropic investment in Girls
Who Code, a charitable organization focused on closing the gender
gap in technology. The $250,000 cash donation is earmarked to support
Girls Who Code’s international expansion program.
Right now, in a room of 25 software engineers, on average only three are
women. Girls Who Code wants to bridge this gender gap by building the
largest pipeline of future female engineers. TransPerfect has joined a
growing list of leading technology firms and Fortune 500 companies that
have partnered to support this work, including Adobe, Amazon, AT&T,
Dell, Deloitte, Google, General Motors, Microsoft, Morgan Stanley, and
Walmart.
In addition to financial support, TransPerfect is also providing in-kind
donations of translation services and its GlobalLink
technology platform to enable Girls Who Code to expand its popular Clubs
Program beyond the United States.
TransPerfect CEO Phil Shawe stated, “We are very pleased to continue to
support Girls Who Code’s mission to close the gender gap in technology.
We know that businesses thrive when they reflect the communities and
clients they aim to serve, and we’re excited to be a part of this
important work.”
“By supporting Girls Who Code, TransPerfect is investing in the
future—the future of our girls, of our workforce, of innovation,” said
Girls Who Code founder and CEO Reshma Saujani. “We’ve reached 90,000
girls in six years, and this generous commitment will help us reach even
more as we expand beyond the U.S. to bring girls around the world into
computer science.”
To learn more about Girls Who Code’s work, please visit: www.girlswhocode.com.
Or to support the organization’s mission yourself through a meaningful
gift, see: https://www.classy.org/campaign/support-gwc-in-2019-gwc-holiday-gift-ideas/c216408.
About Girls Who Code
Girls Who Code is an international non-profit organization working to
close the gender gap in technology and change the image of what a
programmer looks like and does. With their 7-week Summer Immersion
Program, a 2-week specialized Campus Program, after school Clubs,
College Loops program and New York Times best-selling series,
they are leading the movement to inspire, educate, and equip young women
with the computing skills to pursue 21st century opportunities. Girls
Who Code has reached over 90,000 girls in all 50 states and several US
territories. To join the movement or learn more, visit girlswhocode.com.
About TransPerfect
TransPerfect
is the world’s largest provider of language
services and technology
solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six
continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+
languages to clients worldwide. More than 4,000 global organizations
employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink®
Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an
unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is
fully ISO
9001 and ISO
17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York,
with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more
information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005045/en/