TransPerfect : Makes Philanthropic Investment in Girls Who Code's Mission to Close the Gender Gap in Technology Careers

12/27/2018 | 04:01pm CET

Company Announces Financial and In-Kind Support for the Nonprofit’s International Expansion Program

TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language services and technology, today announced it has made a major philanthropic investment in Girls Who Code, a charitable organization focused on closing the gender gap in technology. The $250,000 cash donation is earmarked to support Girls Who Code’s international expansion program.

Right now, in a room of 25 software engineers, on average only three are women. Girls Who Code wants to bridge this gender gap by building the largest pipeline of future female engineers. TransPerfect has joined a growing list of leading technology firms and Fortune 500 companies that have partnered to support this work, including Adobe, Amazon, AT&T, Dell, Deloitte, Google, General Motors, Microsoft, Morgan Stanley, and Walmart.

In addition to financial support, TransPerfect is also providing in-kind donations of translation services and its GlobalLink technology platform to enable Girls Who Code to expand its popular Clubs Program beyond the United States.

TransPerfect CEO Phil Shawe stated, “We are very pleased to continue to support Girls Who Code’s mission to close the gender gap in technology. We know that businesses thrive when they reflect the communities and clients they aim to serve, and we’re excited to be a part of this important work.”

“By supporting Girls Who Code, TransPerfect is investing in the future—the future of our girls, of our workforce, of innovation,” said Girls Who Code founder and CEO Reshma Saujani. “We’ve reached 90,000 girls in six years, and this generous commitment will help us reach even more as we expand beyond the U.S. to bring girls around the world into computer science.”

To learn more about Girls Who Code’s work, please visit: www.girlswhocode.com. Or to support the organization’s mission yourself through a meaningful gift, see: https://www.classy.org/campaign/support-gwc-in-2019-gwc-holiday-gift-ideas/c216408.

About Girls Who Code

Girls Who Code is an international non-profit organization working to close the gender gap in technology and change the image of what a programmer looks like and does. With their 7-week Summer Immersion Program, a 2-week specialized Campus Program, after school Clubs, College Loops program and New York Times best-selling series, they are leading the movement to inspire, educate, and equip young women with the computing skills to pursue 21st century opportunities. Girls Who Code has reached over 90,000 girls in all 50 states and several US territories. To join the movement or learn more, visit girlswhocode.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language services and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 4,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com


© Business Wire 2018
