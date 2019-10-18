TransPerfect : Opens New Office in Bucharest

First Romanian Office for World’s Largest Translation Company Now Open for Business

TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced the opening of a new office in Bucharest, Romania.

The office will serve primarily as a technology R&D hub working on the company’s GlobalLink translation management technology, as well as a tech incubator fostering innovative and creative ideas designed to help clients improve their ability to launch and manage content in multiple languages.

The Bucharest facility joins the company’s existing global network of offices in more than 90 cities that comprise the world’s largest translation services and technology company.

TransPerfect CEO and President Phil Shawe remarked, “Opening in Romania has been a goal of ours for quite some time, and we’re thrilled that this day has finally come. We expect that this office will prove to be a valuable source of innovation for our technology group.”

Bucharest Office Contact Information

TransPerfect Language and Technology Solutions, S.R.L.

Nicolae Iorga 5, 2nd floor

Bucharest 010431

+40 31.434.3264

bucharest@transperfect.com

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

