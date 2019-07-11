TransPerfect : Sets New Revenue Records for Q2 and First Half Of 2019

TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, announced today a new sales record for the first half of 2019. Billing $357 million in total, that growth represented an increase of roughly 6% or $20 million over the same period in 2018.

The second quarter of 2019 was the largest Q2 in TransPerfect’s history and the second-largest single quarter in the company’s history with billed revenues of over $190 million. Other significant events during the quarter included the refinancing of debt incurred in the ownership consolidation, which generated approximately $15 million in annual savings. Those funds will be used for strategic M&A, technology R&D, talent acquisition, and other corporate purposes.

Beyond the record-setting gains in revenue, TransPerfect has continued its upward trend in job creation. The company added 130 new jobs in Q2 2019 and plans to continue hiring to support rising demand in multiple markets worldwide.

TransPerfect’s GlobalLink suite of technology solutions, the industry’s most widely adopted translation management system, continued its ascent by adding 134 new customers and growing technology licensing revenue by 24%.

Phil Shawe, President and CEO of TransPerfect, stated, "We are closing the first half of 2019 on a high note, with record-setting sales and enthusiastic technology adoption. I’m proud of our team’s commitment to the company and to our clients—all the success we have attained is directly attributable to their dedication.”

About TransPerfect

