TransPerfect : Transforms Dubbing and Voiceover With Studio.NEXT Recording Platform and New Dubbing Academy

New Training and Remote Recording Capabilities Supplement Media.NEXT Solution

TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced two product launches aimed at transforming the dubbing and audio recording industries: Studio.NEXT and the TransPerfect Media.NEXT Dubbing Academy.

TransPerfect's Studio.NEXT platform uses recording-in-the-cloud technology and completely inverts the industry's traditional business model by bringing the studio to the actors. With Studio.NEXT, voice talent is now able to remotely attend recording sessions and create professional quality voiceovers directly in the cloud. Studio.NEXT is also the only remote recording platform that provides a fully cloud-based storage environment, while delivering essential data to promote talent development – including the rythmo band – in a unified, intuitive interface.

The Media.NEXT Dubbing Academy is a professional learning program designed to teach and develop the next generation of voiceover and dubbing talent. The academy eliminates the traditional training challenges created by distributed geographical locations. The Media.NEXT Dubbing Academy curriculum includes three- to five-month online courses and was designed by Jacques Barreau, TransPerfect’s Vice President of Media and Interactive Entertainment and Dean of Dubbing for the Academy. Barreau brings over 20 years of experience at Warner Bros. where he managed the localization of many global studio features, including the Harry Potter franchise, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the Batman franchise. Students who enroll in the Media.NEXT Dubbing Academy will learn basic fundamentals of recording, including how to prepare a home recording space, as well as other skills such as voice characterization for animation.

Barreau commented, “I’ve always wanted to write a book about what I learned when teaching dubbing actors all over the world how to recreate iconic characters like Yoda or Bugs Bunny. With TransPerfect's creation of the Media.NEXT Dubbing Academy, I finally have the platform from which this training can be distributed remotely. TransPerfect is truly investing in the next generation of voiceover talent and promises to disrupt an industry currently dependent on traditional studios.”

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe remarked, “The need for media localization and expert voiceover talent continues to grow. Studio.NEXT and the Media.NEXT Dubbing Academy will help us support clients by streamlining the dubbing process and removing many of the expenses and bottlenecks associated with traditional brick-and-mortar workflows.”

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200330005650/en/