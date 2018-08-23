Log in
TransPerfect : Victory Lap 5K Run/Walk Raises $120,000 for the V Foundation for Cancer Research

08/23/2018 | 10:48pm CEST

Charity Race in New York Unites Runners in Fight Against Cancer

TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that it has raised $120,000 for the V Foundation for Cancer Research through a combination of employee fundraising, corporate sponsorships, and other efforts related to its TransPerfect Victory Lap 5K Run/Walk.

The first ever TransPerfect Victory Lap 5K Benefitting the V Foundation for Cancer Research was held this past Saturday, August 18, in New York’s Riverside Park. Open to the general public, the enthusiastic turnout of participants and supporters included TransPerfect employees, clients, vendors, friends, family, and members of the incomparable NYC running community. The event featured a USATF-certified 5K course with prize money for Open and Masters divisions, electronic timing and scoring by elitefeats, and a post-race reception with food, drinks, and live music.

100% of funds raised through entry fees, on-site donations, silent auction bids, and pre-race fundraising will go to the V Foundation for Cancer Research, a leading charity dedicated to saving lives by helping to find a cure for cancer. The V Foundation is GuideStar platinum-rated and holds the highest rating from Charity Navigator—America’s largest evaluator of charities—where it is among the top 4% of all cancer organizations evaluated.

“Our heartfelt thanks to our friends at TransPerfect and to Phil Shawe for their years of support,” said Susan Braun, CEO of the V Foundation for Cancer Research. “What a terrific new way to engage the community and raise awareness and critical funding for cancer research. We are grateful for all the participants of the Victory Lap and for this generous donation.”

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe remarked, “Cancer doesn’t discriminate—it will likely impact all of our lives at some point. It’s inspiring and humbling to see the TransPerfect family once again come together to raise money to support the important research funded by the V Foundation.”

Race results and information on sponsors and supporters can be found at www.transperfectvictorylap.com, and information on next year’s race will be posted on that same website as it becomes available.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language services and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 4,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.


© Business Wire 2018
