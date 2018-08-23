TransPerfect : Victory Lap 5K Run/Walk Raises $120,000 for the V Foundation for Cancer Research

TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology
solutions for global business, today announced that it has raised
$120,000 for the V Foundation for Cancer Research through a combination
of employee fundraising, corporate sponsorships, and other efforts
related to its TransPerfect Victory Lap 5K Run/Walk.
The first ever TransPerfect Victory Lap 5K Benefitting the V Foundation
for Cancer Research was held this past Saturday, August 18, in New
York’s Riverside Park. Open to the general public, the enthusiastic
turnout of participants and supporters included TransPerfect employees,
clients, vendors, friends, family, and members of the incomparable NYC
running community. The event featured a USATF-certified 5K course with
prize money for Open and Masters divisions, electronic timing and
scoring by elitefeats, and a post-race reception with food, drinks, and
live music.
100% of funds raised through entry fees, on-site donations, silent
auction bids, and pre-race fundraising will go to the V Foundation for
Cancer Research, a leading charity dedicated to saving lives by helping
to find a cure for cancer. The V Foundation is GuideStar platinum-rated
and holds the highest rating from Charity Navigator—America’s largest
evaluator of charities—where it is among the top 4% of all cancer
organizations evaluated.
“Our heartfelt thanks to our friends at TransPerfect and to Phil Shawe
for their years of support,” said Susan Braun, CEO of the V Foundation
for Cancer Research. “What a terrific new way to engage the community
and raise awareness and critical funding for cancer research. We are
grateful for all the participants of the Victory Lap and for this
generous donation.”
TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe remarked, “Cancer doesn’t
discriminate—it will likely impact all of our lives at some point. It’s
inspiring and humbling to see the TransPerfect family once again come
together to raise money to support the important research funded by the
V Foundation.”
Race results and information on sponsors and supporters can be found at www.transperfectvictorylap.com,
and information on next year’s race will be posted on that same website
as it becomes available.
About TransPerfect
TransPerfect is
the world’s largest provider of language
services and technology
solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities
on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+
languages to clients worldwide. More than 4,000 global organizations
employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® Product
Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an
unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is
fully ISO
9001 and ISO
17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York,
with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more
information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.
