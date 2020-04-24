Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TransPerfect : Wins Legal Victory Over Lionbridge and H.I.G. in Federal Court as Trade Secret Case Is Permitted to Advance Toward Trial

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 02:48pm EDT

TransPerfect Demands $300 Million in Damages on Claims for Fraud, Trade Secret Theft, and Unfair Competition

TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that it achieved a significant victory, as the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York determined that its case for various torts against Lionbridge and H.I.G. Middle Markets had sufficient merit to continue to discovery.

The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages for injuries TransPerfect alleges it sustained when H.I.G. and Lionbridge misappropriated trade secrets through fraud and used the information to compete unfairly. The complaint alleges that trade secrets were improperly acquired through false inflated bids made by H.I.G. during the course of the unprecedented forced auction process compelled by the Delaware Chancery Court and overseen by Custodian Robert Pincus. It further alleges that Lionbridge, the company’s largest competitor, which is owned by H.I.G., has been using those trade secrets to unfairly compete since early 2018. To this day, H.I.G. has failed to honor the nondisclosure agreements it executed to gain access to TransPerfect’s trade secrets and confidential information by returning the documents or certifying their destruction.

TransPerfect CEO and Founder Phil Shawe, who prevailed in the government-imposed auction and purchased his former partner’s shares to regain ownership and control of the company, commented that “TransPerfect thrives on fair competition, and we've consistently beaten Lionbridge in the marketplace. Now, we intend to beat them in court as well. It is unfortunate that Lionbridge, and their private equity financier H.I.G., engaged in activity that we view as cheating. We are pleased that the Court agreed our case should proceed, and we're looking forward to proving our claims at trial."

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100+ cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:06pCash is king as U.S. quarterly reporting season gains steam
RE
03:05pAKERNA FLASH REPORT : 420 Cannabis Sales Create New Monday Record
AQ
03:03pTRITON INTERNATIONAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:02pDraganfly Concludes COVID-19 Social Distancing Test with Westport Police Department
GL
03:02pNAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS : Selects David Fields as its Next President and CEO
BU
03:01pGlobal Digital Education Content Market 2020-2024| Rapid Penetration of Internet-Enabled Devices to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
03:00pFIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES : Announces Election Of James R. Gordon As Chief Financial Officer
PR
02:59pRREEF PROPERTY TRUST, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02:59pRASNA THERAPEUTICS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:58pWALT DISNEY : Pixar SparkShort “Loop” Promotes Autism Acceptance, Celebrates Difference and Helps Inspire Change
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : disputes report that its drug flopped in leaked coronavirus trial
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Nestle 1Q Sales Fell Despite Some Stockpiling, Holds Guidance -- Update
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell To Provide An Additional Opportunity For Shareholder Engagement ..
4SOPRA STERIA GROUP : SOPRA STERIA : Revenue for 1st quarter 2020
5AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. : Here's why you can't find frozen fries, while U.S. farmers are sitting on tons of potato..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group