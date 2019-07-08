Log in
TransPerfect :'s GlobalLink OneLink Technology Helps BALR. Boost Online Sales By 88%

07/08/2019 | 09:03am EDT

TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today formally announced that it was retained by BALR. to localize the brand’s website and e-commerce store into Dutch, German, French, and Spanish. This has resulted in a significant increase in online sales since its launch in 2018.

BALR. is a Netherlands-based international luxury lifestyle brand whose football-inspired apparel and accessories have gained popularity both in Holland and throughout Europe. Emerging markets are a key component of the BALR. expansion strategy. They identified GlobalLink OneLink as their ideal website localization solution, enabling them to localize their online assets without requiring in-house resources or significant IT and project management resources. GlobalLink OneLink has also given BALR. the capability to easily make content updates and have their sites remain current in other languages.

GlobalLink OneLink is a proxy-based website localization solution designed to assist organizations with rapidly and cost-effectively launching and managing multilingual websites, all without installing any software.

For their Dutch, German, French, and Spanish sites, BALR. saw an 88% increase in transactions, a 75% increase in conversion rate, and a 21% decrease in bounce rate after implementing GlobalLink OneLink.

Thomas van Mastbergen, Head of Digital at BALR., commented, "Scale-ups like BALR. need tech partners with innovative solutions that set us up for future growth. TransPerfect is one of those partners. With quick turnaround times and effective consultancy they helped us to take massive steps on our localization roadmap."

Phil Shawe, President and CEO of TransPerfect, stated, “BALR. has followed an accelerated growth path and has quickly gained international recognition. We’re proud to support them as they scale up in international markets.”

About BALR.

BALR. is a Dutch luxury lifestyle brand that aims to make the lifestyle of professional athletes accessible to everyone. In just over four years, BALR. has exploded into the scene and counts many professional athletes and world-class DJs among its clients. BALR. products are shipped to over 150 countries.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.


© Business Wire 2019
