TransPerfect :'s Phil Shawe to Speak at SlatorCon 2019 in San Francisco

08/13/2019 | 09:06am EDT

TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that company President and CEO Phil Shawe has accepted an invitation from Slator to deliver a keynote address at its SlatorCon conference, held September 12 in San Francisco.

Slator is the industry leader in providing information that helps make business sense of the translation and language technology markets. Its annual index of the world’s largest language services providers has ranked TransPerfect #1 in 2018 and 2019 and has called it “one of the industry’s most successful companies over the past decade.”

Its flagship conference, SlatorCon, has grown into a premier event in the language services and technology industry. The program attracts professionals from all over the world to discuss challenges and trends in a forum focused on fostering open dialogue and delivering candid insights.

Shawe stated, “It’s an honor to be invited to return to the SlatorCon stage to share my stories and experience among such an impressive lineup of minds and personalities. Our industry is changing rapidly, and I commend my fellow speakers on their accomplishments and generosity with their time. These are the kinds of conversations that will help raise the tide for all of us involved in language and technology.”

Shawe continued, “I’ve personally witnessed SlatorCon’s growth over the years, and I’m certain that this year’s event will be the most vibrant and insightful version yet and will provide key takeaways that can literally change companies and the industry as a whole.”

SlatorCon promises to explore key drivers of the language services and technology industry, including critical topics such as mergers and acquisitions, venture capital, neural machine translation, life sciences, and accelerating translation productivity.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.


© Business Wire 2019
