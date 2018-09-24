Log in
TransPerfect to Highlight Artificial Intelligence Solutions at GlobalLink NEXT 2018

09/24/2018 | 08:16pm CEST

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today opens its GlobalLink NEXT 2018 conference in Washington, DC. This annual event highlights recent trends and new innovations in the usage of technology that manages multilingual content.

Now in its fourth year, the event brings together TransPerfect’s GlobalLink technology leadership and development teams with users from an array of industry-leading business around the world. This client-facing forum focuses on open discussion of challenges, solutions, case studies, and new developments related to globalization management technology. The interactive multi-day program also focuses heavily on networking and building relationships within the community, and features our event sponsors, including Hero Digital, inRiver, Akeneo, and HS2 Solutions.

Two of GlobalLink NEXT 2018’s marquee sessions, The Future of AI & Machine Translation and Introducing Media.Next: The Future of Media Localization, will take place on September 25 and 26, respectively.

Phil Shawe, President and CEO of TransPerfect commented, “GlobalLink NEXT has become a true community, and we’re thankful for the opportunity to assemble development teams, users, and partners to discuss the latest industry trends. I’m particularly excited for the conversation centered around the rise in applications for artificial intelligence and our ability to leverage AI in content-intensive industries like media and entertainment.”

For more information, including the 2018 GlobalLink NEXT agenda, visit globallinknext.com/usa and follow #GLNXT across major social media platforms.

About TransPerfect
TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language services and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 4,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

Contact:
Ryan Simper +1 212.689.5555
mediainquiry@transperfect.com

TransPerfect Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
