Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TransPerfect : to Highlight Artificial Intelligence Solutions at GlobalLink NEXT 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 08:21pm CEST

TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today opens its GlobalLink NEXT 2018 conference in Washington, DC. This annual event highlights recent trends and new innovations in the usage of technology that manages multilingual content.

Now in its fourth year, the event brings together TransPerfect’s GlobalLink technology leadership and development teams with users from an array of industry-leading business around the world. This client-facing forum focuses on open discussion of challenges, solutions, case studies, and new developments related to globalization management technology. The interactive multi-day program also focuses heavily on networking and building relationships within the community, and features our event sponsors, including Hero Digital, inRiver, Akeneo, and HS2 Solutions.

Two of GlobalLink NEXT 2018’s marquee sessions, The Future of AI & Machine Translation and Introducing Media.Next: The Future of Media Localization, will take place on September 25 and 26, respectively.

Phil Shawe, President and CEO of TransPerfect commented, “GlobalLink NEXT has become a true community, and we’re thankful for the opportunity to assemble development teams, users, and partners to discuss the latest industry trends. I’m particularly excited for the conversation centered around the rise in applications for artificial intelligence and our ability to leverage AI in content-intensive industries like media and entertainment.”

For more information, including the 2018 GlobalLink NEXT agenda, visit globallinknext.com/usa and follow #GLNXT across major social media platforms.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language services and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 4,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:36pSYSMEX : Federal Contracts Awarded by Federal Agencies in Hawaii (Sept. 24)
AQ
08:36pL3 TECHNOLOGIES : Federal Contracts Awarded by Federal Agencies in Florida (Sept. 24)
AQ
08:36pLEONARDO : Federal Contracts Awarded by Federal Agencies in North Carolina (Sept. 24)
AQ
08:36pCATERPILLAR : Federal Contracts Awarded by Federal Agencies in Mississippi (Sept. 24)
AQ
08:36pSIEMENS : Federal Contracts Awarded by Federal Agencies in New Mexico (Sept. 24)
AQ
08:36pLUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED : Federal Contracts Awarded by Federal Agencies in Pennsylvania (Sept. 24)
AQ
08:36pRICOH : Federal Contracts Awarded to Companies in Pennsylvania (Sept. 24)
AQ
08:36pAGC : Federal Contracts Awarded by Federal Agencies in Tennessee (Sept. 24)
AQ
08:36pTWIN DISC INCORPORATED : Federal Contracts Awarded to Companies in Wisconsin (Sept. 24)
AQ
08:36pCHINA FUND INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Stock markets fall on trade war pessimism, oil rallies
2SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Oil major Total makes major offshore UK gas discovery
3Casino rejects merger approach that Carrefour denies making
4NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION : NEWMONT MINING : Canada's Barrick Gold to buy Randgold for $6.5 billion in all-st..
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Next Day Disclosure Return - Changes in issued share capital and/or share buy..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.