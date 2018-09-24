TransPerfect : to Highlight Artificial Intelligence Solutions at GlobalLink NEXT 2018

TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology
solutions for global business, today opens its GlobalLink
NEXT 2018 conference in Washington, DC. This annual event highlights
recent trends and new innovations in the usage of technology that
manages multilingual content.
Now in its fourth year, the event brings together TransPerfect’s
GlobalLink technology leadership and development teams with users from
an array of industry-leading business around the world. This
client-facing forum focuses on open discussion of challenges, solutions,
case studies, and new developments related to globalization management
technology. The interactive multi-day program also focuses heavily on
networking and building relationships within the community, and features
our event sponsors, including Hero
Digital, inRiver,
Akeneo,
and HS2
Solutions.
Two of GlobalLink NEXT 2018’s marquee sessions, The Future of AI &
Machine Translation and Introducing Media.Next: The Future of
Media Localization, will take place on September 25 and 26,
respectively.
Phil Shawe, President and CEO of TransPerfect commented, “GlobalLink
NEXT has become a true community, and we’re thankful for the opportunity
to assemble development teams, users, and partners to discuss the latest
industry trends. I’m particularly excited for the conversation centered
around the rise in applications for artificial intelligence and our
ability to leverage AI in content-intensive industries like media and
entertainment.”
For more information, including the 2018 GlobalLink NEXT agenda, visit globallinknext.com/usa and
follow #GLNXT across major social media platforms.
About TransPerfect
TransPerfect is
the world’s largest provider of language
services and technology
solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities
on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+
languages to clients worldwide. More than 4,000 global organizations
employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® Product
Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an
unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is
fully ISO
9001 and ISO
17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York,
with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more
information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.
