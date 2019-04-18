TransUnion : Appoints Satish Pillai to President, Asia

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU), a leading global information solutions provider, announced today the appointment of Satish Pillai to the newly created role of President of TransUnion Asia. He will have accountability for operations in the Asia Pacific and India regions, the latter of which is TransUnion's fastest-growing market. The appointment is effective August 1, 2019.

Pillai has served as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of TransUnion CIBIL, India's leading credit information company, since July 2015, where he has helped grow TransUnion CIBIL by 30.4% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) over the last four years. In his new role, he will continue to drive TransUnion's International strategy across Asia Pacific markets and extend our global solutions to consumers and businesses across the region.

'At TransUnion, we help enterprises deliver better, more relevant customer experiences that result in profitable and sustained business growth, while also resulting in more opportunities and a higher quality of life for consumers,' said David Neenan, President of International for TransUnion. 'The creation of the new role of President of TransUnion Asia reflects the ongoing growth and opportunity of our international business. As TransUnion continues to support economic and consumer financial health across Asia, Satish Pillai brings great leadership and expertise to our regional business.'

Within the Asia Pacific region, Neona Wang will remain Chief Executive Officer of TransUnion Hong Kong and Pia Arellano will remain Chief Executive Officer of the Philippines. TransUnion will appoint a new Chief Executive Officer of TransUnion CIBIL.

'TransUnion is providing important information services to businesses and consumers worldwide,' said Pillai. 'I look forward to my new role and am excited to work with an outstanding team of professionals across the TransUnion Asia region.'

Pillai brings more than 15 years of experience in financial services and analytics. He previously served as Chief Operating Officer of TransUnion CIBIL and has also held positions at American Express, Banco Popular North America and Wachovia Bankcard Services. He earned a master's degree in economics from the University of Florida.

Pillai assumes leadership of Hong Kong and Philippines in place of Lawrence Tsong, long-time regional President & Chief Executive Officer of TransUnion's Asia Pacific region. Tsong is retiring at the end of July following a year-long succession planning period.

'Lawrence Tsong leaves a legacy of tremendous impact for TransUnion and the people of Hong Kong and the Philippines,' said Neenan. 'We thank Lawrence for his contributions and wish him the best in the future.'

About TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Information is a powerful thing. At TransUnion, we realize that. We are dedicated to finding innovative ways information can be used to help individuals make better and smarter decisions. We help uncover unique stories, trends and insights behind each data point, using historical information as well as alternative data sources. This allows a variety of markets and businesses to better manage risk and consumers to better manage their credit, personal information and identity. Today, TransUnion has a global presence in more than 30 countries and a leading presence in several international markets across North America, Africa, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Through the power of information, TransUnion is working to build stronger economies and families and safer communities worldwide.

We call this Information for Good.SM

http://www.transunion.com/business