TransUnion : Receives Outstanding Company Culture Award

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) announced today that the company was awarded the 19th Annual ITA (Illinois Technology Association) CityLIGHTS Awards for 'Outstanding Company Culture.' The 19th Annual ITA CityLIGHTS Awards is the premier annual event in the region that elevates and honors achievements from the local technology community.

The Outstanding Company Culture Award goes to companies that have instilled a high-performance culture in their workplace by encouraging employees to take their career to the next level, fostering diversity and inclusion, and are committed to positively contributing to the community.

'TransUnion is honored to be recognized by the Illinois Technology Association for our commitment to our people and culture,' said Mohit Kapoor, Executive Vice President and Chief Information and Technology Officer at TransUnion. 'Our team is passionate about using information to make a positive impact on the world, and TransUnion is committed to providing meaningful career opportunities and an inclusive work environment to help our people succeed.'

The global technology group at TransUnion creates and supports innovative information solutions that empower people and organizations around the world to make informed decisions. The technology group has experienced immense growth in the last year. The Chicago office has seen a 27% increase in technology associates during the past year. In total, TransUnion's technology team now has more than 2,000 full-time employees across the globe.

