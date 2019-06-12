Transaction Pro from Right Networks Launches Affiliate Program

Right
Networks’ Transaction
Pro, a provider of data import/export tools and services globally
for the QuickBooks user community, has launched an Affiliate
Program, free to all approved affiliate partners. The program is
designed for QuickBooks ProAdvisors, managed service providers and/or IT
consultants, all of whom can easily apply.
The Affiliate Program features three partner tiers (Silver, Gold,
Elite). All partners start at the Silver level, and as an affiliate adds
more referrals, they move up to the next tier. Transaction Pro
affiliates can earn 10-20% referral fees based on the tier they qualify
for through the calendar year.
Transaction Pro’s data mobility tools and services automate the transfer
of data into and out of QuickBooks from Excel spreadsheets and CSV
files. More than 20 transaction and list types, including bill payments,
credit card charges, invoices, journal entries, and sales receipts can
be imported/exported. Transaction Pro reduces the time small businesses
and accounting professionals spend on repetitive, manual tasks, while
improving accuracy and repeatability. It also extends the capabilities
that Right Networks brings to its customer base and furthers the
company’s commitment to its industry-leading third-party applications
portfolio.
“Transaction Pro provides an invaluable gift to small businesses and
accounting professionals – more time in their day,” said Joe Dwyer, vice
president and general manager of Transaction Pro. “We’re excited to
partner with highly qualified and well-connected QuickBooks ProAdvisors
and consultants through the launch of the Affiliate Program and expand
the reach of Transaction Pro’s automated mobility tools.”
About Right Networks
Right Networks
helps accounting firms, independent accounting professionals, and small
businesses move their legacy accounting software and business-critical
applications to the cloud. Right Networks is 100% accounting focused and
offers an industry-leading solution that hosts and maintains legacy
accounting software alongside a curated application ecosystem of 250+
best-in-class applications, including QuickBooks, Lacerte and ProSeries
from Intuit, Expensify, Bill.com, Avalara, SmartVault and Webgility. By
providing critical, time-consuming application updates and back-ups and
zero scheduled downtime, as well as 24/7 tech support and
enterprise-class security, Right Networks customers achieve the
flexibility that is critical to serving their clients and/or running
their business. The company has earned widespread industry recognition
and was most recently named a 2019 CPA Practice Advisor Readers' Choice
Award recipient.
Visit https://www.rightnetworks.com/ to
learn more about the company’s solution, pricing and available plans.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005629/en/