Transaction Pro from Right Networks Launches Affiliate Program

Right Networks’ Transaction Pro, a provider of data import/export tools and services globally for the QuickBooks user community, has launched an Affiliate Program, free to all approved affiliate partners. The program is designed for QuickBooks ProAdvisors, managed service providers and/or IT consultants, all of whom can easily apply.

The Affiliate Program features three partner tiers (Silver, Gold, Elite). All partners start at the Silver level, and as an affiliate adds more referrals, they move up to the next tier. Transaction Pro affiliates can earn 10-20% referral fees based on the tier they qualify for through the calendar year.

Transaction Pro’s data mobility tools and services automate the transfer of data into and out of QuickBooks from Excel spreadsheets and CSV files. More than 20 transaction and list types, including bill payments, credit card charges, invoices, journal entries, and sales receipts can be imported/exported. Transaction Pro reduces the time small businesses and accounting professionals spend on repetitive, manual tasks, while improving accuracy and repeatability. It also extends the capabilities that Right Networks brings to its customer base and furthers the company’s commitment to its industry-leading third-party applications portfolio.

“Transaction Pro provides an invaluable gift to small businesses and accounting professionals – more time in their day,” said Joe Dwyer, vice president and general manager of Transaction Pro. “We’re excited to partner with highly qualified and well-connected QuickBooks ProAdvisors and consultants through the launch of the Affiliate Program and expand the reach of Transaction Pro’s automated mobility tools.”

Right Networks helps accounting firms, independent accounting professionals, and small businesses move their legacy accounting software and business-critical applications to the cloud. Right Networks is 100% accounting focused and offers an industry-leading solution that hosts and maintains legacy accounting software alongside a curated application ecosystem of 250+ best-in-class applications, including QuickBooks, Lacerte and ProSeries from Intuit, Expensify, Bill.com, Avalara, SmartVault and Webgility. By providing critical, time-consuming application updates and back-ups and zero scheduled downtime, as well as 24/7 tech support and enterprise-class security, Right Networks customers achieve the flexibility that is critical to serving their clients and/or running their business. The company has earned widespread industry recognition and was most recently named a 2019 CPA Practice Advisor Readers' Choice Award recipient.

