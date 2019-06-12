Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Transaction Pro from Right Networks Launches Affiliate Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 10:35am EDT

Access to Transaction Pro’s affiliate network is free to all approved affiliate partners

Right Networks’ Transaction Pro, a provider of data import/export tools and services globally for the QuickBooks user community, has launched an Affiliate Program, free to all approved affiliate partners. The program is designed for QuickBooks ProAdvisors, managed service providers and/or IT consultants, all of whom can easily apply.

The Affiliate Program features three partner tiers (Silver, Gold, Elite). All partners start at the Silver level, and as an affiliate adds more referrals, they move up to the next tier. Transaction Pro affiliates can earn 10-20% referral fees based on the tier they qualify for through the calendar year.

Transaction Pro’s data mobility tools and services automate the transfer of data into and out of QuickBooks from Excel spreadsheets and CSV files. More than 20 transaction and list types, including bill payments, credit card charges, invoices, journal entries, and sales receipts can be imported/exported. Transaction Pro reduces the time small businesses and accounting professionals spend on repetitive, manual tasks, while improving accuracy and repeatability. It also extends the capabilities that Right Networks brings to its customer base and furthers the company’s commitment to its industry-leading third-party applications portfolio.

“Transaction Pro provides an invaluable gift to small businesses and accounting professionals – more time in their day,” said Joe Dwyer, vice president and general manager of Transaction Pro. “We’re excited to partner with highly qualified and well-connected QuickBooks ProAdvisors and consultants through the launch of the Affiliate Program and expand the reach of Transaction Pro’s automated mobility tools.”

About Right Networks
Right Networks helps accounting firms, independent accounting professionals, and small businesses move their legacy accounting software and business-critical applications to the cloud. Right Networks is 100% accounting focused and offers an industry-leading solution that hosts and maintains legacy accounting software alongside a curated application ecosystem of 250+ best-in-class applications, including QuickBooks, Lacerte and ProSeries from Intuit, Expensify, Bill.com, Avalara, SmartVault and Webgility. By providing critical, time-consuming application updates and back-ups and zero scheduled downtime, as well as 24/7 tech support and enterprise-class security, Right Networks customers achieve the flexibility that is critical to serving their clients and/or running their business. The company has earned widespread industry recognition and was most recently named a 2019 CPA Practice Advisor Readers' Choice Award recipient.

Visit https://www.rightnetworks.com/ to learn more about the company’s solution, pricing and available plans.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:47aPHONE2ACTION : Introduces Convo; New Tool for Writing Letters to Lawmakers Increases Impact of Advocacy Campaigns
BU
10:46aBanks net position in the Riksbank
GL
10:46aLONDON & ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES : AND ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC - Outcome of AGM
PR
10:46aFORD MOTOR : to Recall 1.2 Million Explorers in North America--Update
DJ
10:46aBB&T, SunTrust Choose Hearst Tower in Charlotte for Headquarters
DJ
10:46aMEDIA ALERT : Cadence to Showcase Aerospace and Defense Solutions at the 2019 International Paris Air Show
BU
10:44aCHINESE FOOD AND BEVERAGE : Poll results of annual general meeting held on 12 june 2019 (
PU
10:44aBLACKBERRY OPTION ALERT : Jun 21 $8.5 Calls Sweep (7) above Ask!: 5000 @ $0.173 vs 7991 OI; Earnings 6/21 Before Open [est] Ref=$8.235
PU
10:44aEUR/USD : Entering Overbought Conditions
PU
10:44aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 'Periodic reminder that Dealreporter aggregation is generally not accurate $MAT' -Tweet From Dealreporter Analyst Kevin Ketcham
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOOHOO GROUP PLC : Zara owner Inditex shakes off chill with strong second quarter start
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BAT warns of steeper declines in cigarette sales, shares slip
3ADIDAS : ADIDAS : shares slide as traders say top investor GBL to cut stake
4PEPSICO : PEPSICO : Reckitt picks PepsiCo executive as CEO, going outside for first time
5AMAZON.COM : Salesforce bets on big data with $15.3 billion Tableau buy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About