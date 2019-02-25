Transactions Carried out by Teleperformance Group Inc. (Between February 19 to February 22, 2019 Inclusive)

Regulatory News:
Teleperformance (Paris:TEP):
Disclosure of the transactions carried out by
Teleperformance Group Inc. on Teleperformance SE shares
Transactions carried out in connection with the agreement entered into
between Teleperformance Group Inc. (100% US subsidiary of
Teleperformance SE) and Goldman Sachs International on December 10,
2018, with effect on December 24, 2018:
|
Date
|
|
Purchases
|
|
Number of shares
|
|
Average weighted
price (in €)1
|
|
Total amount total
(in €)
|
02/19/2019
|
|
Purchases
|
|
2,595
|
|
155.5849
|
|
403,742.82
|
02/20/2019
|
|
Purchases
|
|
2,595
|
|
153.7978
|
|
399,105.29
|
02/21/2019
|
|
Purchases
|
|
1,407
|
|
153.6454
|
|
216,179.08
|
02/22/2019
|
|
Purchases
|
|
3,783
|
|
154.0184
|
|
582,651.61
|
TOTAL
|
|
Purchases
|
|
10,380
|
|
154.3043
|
|
1,601,678.80
1 Gross weighted average price.
ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP
Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: ROCH.PA –
Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer
experience management, serves as a strategic partner to the world’s
leading companies in a wide variety of industries. Its customer care,
technical support, customer acquisition, consulting & analytics, digital
integrated business service solutions and other high-value specialized
services ensure consistently positive customer interactions that are
reliable, flexible and intelligent. The company has established the
highest security and quality standards in the industry and uses
proprietary deep learning technology to optimize flexibility on a global
scale.
The Group’s 300,000 employees, spread across nearly 80 countries,
support billions of connections annually in 265 languages and enhance
the customer experience with every interaction. In 2017, Teleperformance
reported consolidated revenue of €4,180 million (US$4,720 million, based
on €1 = $1.13).
Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market,
Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service.
They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20,
CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global
Standard. They have also been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone
120 index since December 2015 and the FTSE4Good Index since June 2018
with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.
For more information: www.teleperformance.com
Follow us on Twitter @teleperformance
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225005789/en/