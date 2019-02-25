Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Transactions Carried out by Teleperformance Group Inc. (Between February 19 to February 22, 2019 Inclusive)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 12:11pm EST

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP):

Disclosure of the transactions carried out by Teleperformance Group Inc. on Teleperformance SE shares

Transactions carried out in connection with the agreement entered into between Teleperformance Group Inc. (100% US subsidiary of Teleperformance SE) and Goldman Sachs International on December 10, 2018, with effect on December 24, 2018:

Date   Purchases   Number of shares  

Average weighted
price (in €)1

  

Total amount total
(in €)

 

02/19/2019   Purchases   2,595   155.5849   403,742.82
02/20/2019   Purchases   2,595   153.7978   399,105.29
02/21/2019   Purchases   1,407   153.6454   216,179.08
02/22/2019   Purchases   3,783   154.0184   582,651.61
TOTAL   Purchases   10,380   154.3043   1,601,678.80

1 Gross weighted average price.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: ROCH.PA – Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves as a strategic partner to the world’s leading companies in a wide variety of industries. Its customer care, technical support, customer acquisition, consulting & analytics, digital integrated business service solutions and other high-value specialized services ensure consistently positive customer interactions that are reliable, flexible and intelligent. The company has established the highest security and quality standards in the industry and uses proprietary deep learning technology to optimize flexibility on a global scale.

The Group’s 300,000 employees, spread across nearly 80 countries, support billions of connections annually in 265 languages and enhance the customer experience with every interaction. In 2017, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €4,180 million (US$4,720 million, based on €1 = $1.13).

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. They have also been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015 and the FTSE4Good Index since June 2018 with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com

Follow us on Twitter @teleperformance


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:42pTHIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVESTORS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:41pFIESTA RESTAURANT : Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana partners with DoorDash to offer delivery
AQ
12:40pWELLS FARGO : Houston Homeownership to Get $6.1 Million Boost
BU
12:40pENSCO PLC : Announces Cash Dividend
BU
12:38pTECHNIPFMC : Acorn Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) feasibility studies receive UK government funding
PU
12:38pBOYD GAMING : Hotel California ‘A Salute to the Eagles' Performs at Mississippi Moon Bar on Aug. 17
PU
12:38pAPPLIED MATERIALS : Introducing Generation Girl
PU
12:37pUPDATE - Avid Customers Shine at the 91st Annual Academy Awards
GL
12:37pBIOCOM : Builds on Bay Area Momentum, Names Regional Executive Director
BU
12:36pESSITY PUBL : Notice of the Annual General Meeting
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : In a shift, Buffett says focus on Berkshire's stock price
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Huawei says Trump 'clear and correct' on 5G as trade deadline looms
3BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Persimmon shares drop after house-funding scheme practices come under fire
4ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : Weak investment climate main 5G risk, not security fears - Ericsson
5COVESTRO : Covestro warns earnings could halve as competition heats up

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.