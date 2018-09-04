Transactions carried out by Teleperformance Group Inc. (between August 27 to September 3, 2018)

Regulatory News:
Disclosure of the transactions carried out by
Teleperformance Group Inc. (Paris:TEP) on Teleperformance SE shares
Transactions carried out in connection with the agreement entered into
on August 1, 2018 between Teleperformance Group Inc. (100% US subsidiary
of Teleperformance SE) and Oddo BHF:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
|
Purchases
|
|
Number of shares
|
|
Weighted-average unit price (in €)1
|
|
Total gross amount
(in €)
|
27/08/2018
|
|
Purchases
|
|
5,000
|
|
164.4099
|
|
822,049.50
|
28/08/2018
|
|
Purchases
|
|
5,000
|
|
165.4973
|
|
827,486.50
|
29/08/2018
|
|
Purchases
|
|
5,000
|
|
166.4508
|
|
832,254.00
|
30/08/2018
|
|
Purchases
|
|
5,000
|
|
165.9372
|
|
829,686.00
|
31/08/2018
|
|
Purchases
|
|
5,000
|
|
165.0521
|
|
825,260.50
|
03/09/2018
|
|
Purchases
|
|
5,000
|
|
165.3848
|
|
826,924.00
|
TOTAL
|
|
Purchases
|
|
30,000
|
|
165.4554
|
|
4,963,660.50
1 Gross weighted average price.
ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE
Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: ROCH.PA –
Bloomberg: TEP FP), the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel
customer experience management, serves companies and administrations
around the world, with customer care, technical support, customer
acquisition (Core Services), as well as with online interpreting
solutions, visa application management services, data analysis and debt
collection programs (Specialized Services). In 2017, Teleperformance
reported consolidated revenue of €4,180 million (US$4,720 million, based
on €1 = $1.13).
The Group operates 171,000 computerized workstations, with 223,000
employees across 350 contact centers in 76 countries and serving 160
markets. It manages programs in 265 languages and dialects on behalf of
major international companies operating in a wide variety of industries.
Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market,
Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service.
They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20,
CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global
Standard. They also have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone
120 index since December 2015 and in the FTSE4Good index since June
2018, with regard to the Group’s performance in corporate responsibility.
For more information: www.teleperformance.com
