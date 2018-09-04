Transactions carried out by Teleperformance Group Inc. (between August 27 to September 3, 2018)

Regulatory News:

Disclosure of the transactions carried out by Teleperformance Group Inc. (Paris:TEP) on Teleperformance SE shares

Transactions carried out in connection with the agreement entered into on August 1, 2018 between Teleperformance Group Inc. (100% US subsidiary of Teleperformance SE) and Oddo BHF:

Date Purchases Number of shares Weighted-average unit price (in €)1 Total gross amount (in €) 27/08/2018 Purchases 5,000 164.4099 822,049.50 28/08/2018 Purchases 5,000 165.4973 827,486.50 29/08/2018 Purchases 5,000 166.4508 832,254.00 30/08/2018 Purchases 5,000 165.9372 829,686.00 31/08/2018 Purchases 5,000 165.0521 825,260.50 03/09/2018 Purchases 5,000 165.3848 826,924.00 TOTAL Purchases 30,000 165.4554 4,963,660.50

1 Gross weighted average price.

