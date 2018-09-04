Log in
Transactions carried out by Teleperformance Group Inc. (between August 27 to September 3, 2018)

09/04/2018 | 07:28pm CEST

Regulatory News:

Disclosure of the transactions carried out by Teleperformance Group Inc. (Paris:TEP) on Teleperformance SE shares

Transactions carried out in connection with the agreement entered into on August 1, 2018 between Teleperformance Group Inc. (100% US subsidiary of Teleperformance SE) and Oddo BHF:

                 
Date   Purchases   Number of shares   Weighted-average unit price (in €)1   Total gross amount

(in €)

27/08/2018   Purchases   5,000   164.4099   822,049.50
28/08/2018   Purchases   5,000   165.4973   827,486.50
29/08/2018   Purchases   5,000   166.4508   832,254.00
30/08/2018   Purchases   5,000   165.9372   829,686.00
31/08/2018   Purchases   5,000   165.0521   825,260.50
03/09/2018   Purchases   5,000   165.3848   826,924.00
TOTAL   Purchases   30,000   165.4554   4,963,660.50

1 Gross weighted average price.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: ROCH.PA – Bloomberg: TEP FP), the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves companies and administrations around the world, with customer care, technical support, customer acquisition (Core Services), as well as with online interpreting solutions, visa application management services, data analysis and debt collection programs (Specialized Services). In 2017, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €4,180 million (US$4,720 million, based on €1 = $1.13).

The Group operates 171,000 computerized workstations, with 223,000 employees across 350 contact centers in 76 countries and serving 160 markets. It manages programs in 265 languages and dialects on behalf of major international companies operating in a wide variety of industries.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. They also have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015 and in the FTSE4Good index since June 2018, with regard to the Group’s performance in corporate responsibility.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com

Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance


© Business Wire 2018
