Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Transamerica Entities to Pay $97 Million to Investors Relating to Errors in Quantitative Investment Models

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 06:05pm CEST

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2018) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced charges against four Transamerica entities for misconduct involving faulty investment models and ordered the entities to refund $97 million to misled retail investors.

According to the SEC’s order, investors put billions of dollars into mutual funds and strategies using the faulty models developed by investment adviser AEGON USA Investment Management LLC (AUIM). AUIM, its affiliated investment advisers Transamerica Asset Management Inc. (TAM) and Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc., and its affiliated broker-dealer Transamerica Capital Inc., claimed that investment decisions would be based on AUIM’s quantitative models. The SEC’s order finds that the models, which were developed solely by an inexperienced, junior AUIM analyst, contained numerous errors, and did not work as promised. The SEC found that when AUIM and TAM learned about the errors, they stopped using the models without telling investors or disclosing the errors. 

“Investors were repeatedly misled about the quantitative models being used to manage their investments, which subjected them to significant hidden risks and deprived them of the ability to make informed investment decisions,” said C. Dabney O’Riordan, Co-Chief of the SEC Enforcement Division’s Asset Management Unit.

Without admitting or denying the SEC’s findings, the four Transamerica entities agreed to settle the SEC’s charges and pay nearly $53.3 million in disgorgement, $8 million in interest, and a $36.3 million penalty, and will create and administer a fair fund to distribute the entire $97.6 million to affected investors.

In separate orders, the SEC also found that AUIM’s former Global Chief Investment Officer, Bradley Beman, and AUIM’s former Director of New Initiatives, Kevin Giles, each were a cause of certain of AUIM’s violations. In particular, the Commission found that Mr. Beman did not take reasonable steps to make sure the mutual funds’ models worked as intended and that Mr. Beman and Mr. Giles both contributed to AUIM’s compliance failings related to the development and use of models. Beman and Giles agreed to settle the SEC’s charges without admitting or denying the findings and pay, respectively, $65,000 and $25,000 in penalties that also will be distributed to affected investors. 

The SEC’s investigation was conducted by David Benson, Anne Graber Blazek, and Paul Montoya of the Enforcement Division’s Asset Management Unit in the Chicago Regional Office, and Michael Cohn of the Asset Management Unit in the New York Regional Office.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:24pGLOBAL PEAT MARKET 2018-2022 : Key Players Are Bord na Móna, Klasmann-Deilmann and Oulun Energia - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
12:23pEGYPT KUWAIT : Mohammed Al Nasfan, the Best Squash Junior Arab Player
AQ
12:23pCOMPAGNIE DE FINANCEMENT FONCIER : Publication of the Update to the 2017 Registration document
GL
12:22pENERGOLD DRILLING : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
PU
12:22pInvestigation of Fanhua Announced by Holzer & Holzer
BU
12:22pJPI : Promotes Rosie Cooper to Executive Vice President and Regional Managing Partner
BU
12:22pNorthfield Bank Announces David V. Fasanella to Join as Executive Vice President and Deputy Chief Lending Officer
GL
12:19pAutos lead European equity gains on NAFTA deal optimism
RE
12:19pTascent Raises $19.5 Million Series B Led by NEC Corporation and Tano Capital
GL
12:19pGlobal Natural Polymers Market 2018-2022 - Rise in Adoption of Natural Polymers for Packaging Applications - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO : METRO : Shares Jump After News of Potential Ceconomy Deal
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Chinese bitcoin mining rig makers aim to raise billions in Hong Kong IPOs - sour..
3TESLA : TESLA : shares dip 3 percent after Musk abandons buyout
4Oil flat; trade worries, rising output weigh
5Tesla's German shares fall after CEO Musk drops plan to take company private

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.