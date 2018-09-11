Transat A T : 2018-09-11 — From Barcelona to Madrid and Malaga, Spain is accessible to Canadians with Air Transat

Montreal, September 11, 2018 - Air Transat, named the 2018 World's Best Leisure Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, is pleased to present its flight program to travellers interested in discovering Spain. In addition to flying direct to Malaga year round, Air Transat offers several weekly direct flights to Barcelona and Madrid from summer to late October.

Whether vacationers are drawn to Barcelona's Gothic heritage or Madrid's manicured parks, or prefer to explore Malaga's 14 coastal towns, Spain is a fun, fascinating destination in any season. The frequency of Air Transat's flights makes the Spanish cities easily accessible, allowing travellers to plan getaways lasting anywhere from a few days to a few weeks. And because a few days are not always enough, the airline also features affordable options for extended stays.

Air Transat's multi-destination option lets people land in one city and return from another at no extra cost. This opens up a world of itinerary possibilities, allowing travellers to move around without having to backtrack to their initial destination. A visit to Barcelona, a cosmopolitan city with a choice location along the Mediterranean, can be paired with a stay in Madrid, a modern, sophisticated capital known, among other things, for its Paseo del Arte, which boasts three major museums, including the renowned Prado.

Costa del Sol this winter

More and more Canadians looking for a sun getaway in the wintertime are discovering the joys of Costa del Sol, a destination in the south of Spain. Hence, Air Transat recently announced it would increase the frequency of its flights this winter from Montreal to Malaga, the area's main hub. With its white villages, many golf courses and golden sand, Costa del Sol offers an ideal escape from the Canadian winter.

Spain travel tips

Experience Transat is a great way for people to find out more about Spain. The blog is by and for globetrotters with a passion for new adventures. It's filled with personal stories, must-see places, tour ideas, activities and inspiring stories. For example, travellers can discover Great daytrips from Barcelona, read about A Road Trip in Andalusia, and delve into the country's past by reading Spain, the meeting of two eras in history, an article about two pivotal historical periods of Spain, a country that now ranks as one of Europe's top tourist destinations.

Flights to Spain:options abound

From summer to October, Air Transat offers five (3 direct) weekly flights from Toronto to Barcelona, three to Madrid (via Montreal) and three to Malaga (via Montreal). Air Transat also offers five direct flights a week from Montreal to Barcelona, as well as three direct flights weekly to Madrid and Malaga.

All Europe-bound passengers are in for an unparallelled inflight experience with Air Transat. The cabin comfort, free hot meals on transatlantic flights, including in Economy Class, personal entertainment system accessible via individual touch screens or Air Transat's mobile app as well as an attentive crew are just some of the reasons why flying Air Transat is so enjoyable. People who travel in Club Class enjoy an exclusive cabin with spacious and comfortable seats, in addition to two checked bags, various priority services and a gourmet menu by Daniel Vézina.

About Air Transat

Air Transat is Canada's number one holiday airline. It flies to some 60 destinations in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, offers domestic and feeder flights within Canada, and carries nearly 4.5 million passengers every year. Based in Montreal, the company employs 3,000 people. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc., a leading integrated international tourism company specializing in holiday travel and offering vacation packages, hotel stays and air travel. Transat was awarded Travelife Partner status in 2016 in recognition of its commitment to sustainable development.

